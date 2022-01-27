Manchester City close to signing 17-year-old wonderkid with agreement reached - Reports

Manchester City are looking to blood more youngsters into their squad.

According to reports from The Telegraph, the Premier League champions are close to signing Hungarian wonderkid Zalan Vancsa. The 17-year-old has made huge strides with MTK Budapest and could be their first January signing of the season.

Pep Guardiola's side have not yet done any business in the winter transfer window, but an agreement with Vancsa has reportedly been reached.

The teenager could soon be set for a medical in Manchester.

He broke into Budapest's senior team in 2020 but struggled for consistent first-team chances. However, the winger has caught attention for his promising displays this season.

Vancsa has netted seven goals and made two assists in 16 appearances in all competitions so far, alerting top sides like Bayern Munich, AC Milan and Sevilla. However, it looks like the Sky Blues have moved ahead of their rivals in the race for his signature.

There's a chance they could even send him back to the Hungarian capital on loan for the remainder of the campaign if a transfer indeed goes through.

Manchester City are currently cruising in the Premier League with a healthy nine-point advantage at the top of the table. However, they have played one game more than second-placed Liverpool.

Manchester City looking to inject fresh legs

Vancsa isn't the only player on Manchester City's radar currently, with the side also having struck a deal with River Plate forward Julian Alvarez on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old was signed for a decent £18 million on a five-year deal but will remain back in Argentina on loan until the end of the season.

A versatile player with the ability from the wings, Alvarez was also being courted by top European sides after his eye-catching displays with La Banda.

He had a breakout season last term as the striker netted 20 goals in 35 league matches. City will hope to see him replicate the same form at the Etihad too.

With Vancsa also on the verge of arriving in Manchester, City are sending out a statement. Pep Guardiola is known for grooming young talents into world-beaters, having done so with Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling with Manchester City alone.

Now with two more rising stars joining their ranks, the club is setting itself up as the place for up-and-coming players to nurture their talents.

