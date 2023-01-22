Manchester City complete signing of Argentina star - Fabrizio Romano 

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester City have completed the signing of Argentine midfielder Maximo Perrone from Velez Sarsfield.

While a deal between the two parties involved was agreed in December, the formalities of the transfer have now been completed. Perrone, 20, plays as a defensive midfielder.

He has made 33 appearances for Argentine club Velez this season, scoring two goals and providing three assists. The player has also represented La Albiceleste's national team at the Under-20 level.

Manchester City already have Rodri and Kalvin Phillips in their squad who can operate from defensive midfield. The 26-year-old Spaniard is a crucial player for Pep Guardiola's side. He has made 28 appearances for the team this season, scoring one goal and providing five assists.

Phillips was signed last summer to add depth at the base of City's midfield. However, the England international has struggled to find his feet in Manchester and has only played 152 minutes for City this season.

Perrone could give Guardiola more options to work with in the future. Last year, the Cityzens signed Julian Alvarez from River Plate. The Argentine attacker has been a massive success for the club since his arrival. If Perrone can follow suit, he will be identified as another smart signing by the club.

Pep Guardiola criticized Manchester City fans for their lack of support against Tottenham

While Manchester City eventually managed to secure a 4-2 win over Tottenham, the defending English champions were trailing Spurs by a scoreline of 2-0 at half-time. The Cityzens were booed off the pitch at the break by their home supporters.

Pep Guardiola blasted his players after the game for lacking passion and desire. He also demanded more enthusiasm from the home fans inside the Etihad Stadium.

The Spanish tactician said after the game (via The Telegraph India):

“Passion, fire and desire to want to win were missing from the first minute, Our fans were silent for 45 minutes. We are far away from the team that we were. There are many things that we are far away. It is not one single player, everyone is there. It is everyone, as soon as we realise it, we will come back. Our fans must must demand more, have to shout. Today (Thursday) we were lucky but nine times, 10 times you don’t come back."

He further asked for a strong reaction from everyone around the club to get back into the Premier League title race. Guardiola said:

“I want a reaction from all — the club, the organisation, the players, the staff. We are a happy flowers team. I don’t want to be a happy flowers, I want to beat Arsenal but if we play in that way Arsenal will destroy, they will beat us.”

