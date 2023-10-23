Manchester City condemn the fans responsible for 'offensive' Sir Bobby Charlton chants, vow to ban them

Manchester City have released a statement vowing to take action against the group of supporters who directed offensive chants toward Sir Bobby Charlton.

The Manchester United and England legend passed away on October 21 at the age of 86. After the 1966 FIFA World Cup winner's demise, clubs across English football and their supporters have paid Charlton his due tribute.

However, a group of City fans were spotted on camera hurling abusive chants towards the late legend. This happened during Pep Guardiola's side's Premier League win against Brighton & Hove Albion on October 21.

The reigning English champions have now condemned such disrespectful action, issuing a statement on the matter. It read (via GOAL):

"The club condemns these chants in the strongest terms and apologises unreservedly to the family and friends of Sir Bobby, and to all those at Manchester United."

The statement continued:

"On this day of all days, when the stadium stood to pay tribute to our own legend in Francis Lee, Manchester City supporters should understand and appreciate as keenly as anyone the need for respect in our game. Our security team are studying CCTV footage of the concourse areas. We are thankful to those who have already come forward to report this matter."

It further read:

"We continue to appeal for any information that can help us identify the individuals involved so that we can take the appropriate action to issue banning orders."

Sir Bobby Charlton made 584 appearances for Manchester United during his career, scoring 199 goals and providing six assists. The Red Devils were the only club Charlton played for as a professional. He also boasts a glittering track record for England at the international level, scoring 49 goals and providing one assist in 106 appearances for the Three Lions.

Pep Guardiola confirmed Manchester City will pay tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton ahead of the Manchester derby

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola showed his utmost respect when speaking about the sad demise of the great Bobby Charlton. The Spaniard added that City would do their due diligence to pay respect to the World Cup winner.

As the Cityzens prepare to take on city rivals Manchester United in the derby on October 29, Guardiola confirmed that his team will pay respect to Charlton ahead of the match at Old Trafford. He said (quotes as per GOAL):

“I am sorry on behalf of the Manchester City family to his family, to Manchester United’s family, and for English football. I think next week when we go to Old Trafford we will be present to make a first tribute."

Guardiola continued:

“I love this country for many things. One of them is how they take care of the legends of each club. They are part of each club. Sir Bobby Charlton represented Manchester United and English football."

Sir Bobby Charlton is widely regarded as one of the most iconic figures in the history of Manchester United and English football. He scored six goals in 16 appearances against Manchester City at the club level.