Manchester City confident of beating Real Madrid to sign Bundesliga star - Reports

Manchester City firmly believe they can sign Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham this summer despite interest from Real Madrid.

The England international, who is currently one of Europe's hottest talents, was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool. The Reds were understood to be leading the race to secure Bellingham's services.

The midfielder has a good relationship with Liverpool stars and England teammates Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold as well. Bellingham has been seen on multiple occasions with the Liverpool duo, further teasing Bellingham's potential move to Anfield.

However, the Merseyside outfit have now cooled their interest in the 19-year-old midfielder as they were unwilling to match Dortmund's £130 million valuation (via Fabrizio Romano).

Manchester City and Real Madrid are now understood to be in pole position to sign Bellingham. However, the Cityzens are confident of their chances over their Spanish counterparts, according to the aforementioned outlet.

The reigning English champions have reportedly built up a great relationship with Dortmund after signing Erling Haaland for £51 million last summer. Manchester City are more than willing to spend more than £100 million for the England international, a price they believe Real Madrid would be reluctant to pay.

Bellingham has been in excellent form for Borussia Dortmund this season. The young England international has recorded ten goals and seven assists in 37 appearances across all competitions this term.

It remains to be seen where the highly talented midfielder will end up.

Former Liverpool star Stan Collymore believes Manchester City will win the race to sign Bellingham over Real Madrid. The Englishman stated that the Cityzens will secure his services at the end of this season.

However, he also claimed that the England international would eventually end up at Real Madrid in the future, predicting a potential double transfer including Erling Haaland.

Collymore told Caught Offside:

“I think he’ll end up at Manchester City in the summer and then in four or five seasons’ time, he, along with Erling Haaland, will go to Real Madrid as a potential world-breaking double transfer deal."

He added:

“City do notoriously well when it comes to players who have a known fee, or a release clause. They take the price and pay it and make the player a huge salary offer. It’s what they’re best at so I expect to see a similar scenario play out between the Citizens, Borussia Dortmund and Bellingham at the end of the season."

Manchester City are currently second in the Premier League table amid a heated title race with league leaders Arsenal, who are six points ahead.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos find themselves in a similar position, but with a 13-point gap to cover to reach first-placed Barcelona.

