Manchester City: Confirmed signings and departures in the summer transfer window

Manchester City completed the bulk of their business early in the transfer window, with Nathan Ake and Ferran Torres arriving before the start of the Premier League campaign. Pep Guardiola has, once again, attempted to fortify his defence after the poor performances from his rearguard cost them the title last season.

Ins: Yan Couto (£5.4m, Coritiba) Issa Kabore (£4.1m, KV Mechelen) Ferran Torres (£20.7m, Valencia) Nathan Ake (£40.8m, Bournemouth) Ruben Dias (£61.2m, Benfica)

Outs: David Silva (free, Real Sociedad), Leroy Sane (£40.5m, Bayern Munich), Luke Bolton (loan, Dundee United), Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (undisclosed, Sheffield Wednesday), Issa Kabore (loan, KV Mechelen), Ko Itakura (loan, Groningen), Claudio Bravo (free, Real Betis), Jack Harrison (loan, Leeds United), Gavin Bazunu (loan, Rochdale), Yeboah Amankwah (loan, Rochdale), Angelino (loan, RB Leipzig), Arijanet Muric (loan, Girona), Pablo Moreno (loan, Girona), Yan Couto (loan, Girona), Marlos Moreno (loan, Lommel SK), Nicolas Otamendi (£13.5m, Benfica), Luka Ilic (loan, Twente)

RB: Kyle Walker - £47m

CB: Aymeric Laporte - £58.5m

CB: Ruben Dias - £65m

LB: Benjamin Mendy - £52m



Total: £222.50m



Manchester City's defensive selection against Leeds sets a new record for the most expensive back four in football history. pic.twitter.com/8BB7or7KfU — bet365 (@bet365) October 3, 2020

Manchester City have had a positive transfer window

Pep Guardiola has a strong squad ahead of the Premier League campaign, as they aim to wrestle back the title from Liverpool. Ruben Dias appears to be a shrewd acquisition to partner Aymeric Laporte, with both players very comfortable on the ball.

Ferran Torres joined Manchester City from Valencia earlier this year

Dias, still just 23-years-old, was also on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho. Manchester City were also linked with Kalidou Koulibaly, Jules Kounde and José Giménez.

Nathan Ake has impressed in the Premier League with Bournemouth and is capable of playing as a centre-back and a left-back. Ferran Torres will add squad depth and give Guardiola a different option of a winger who likes hugging the touchline and deliver crosses.

Ruben Dias in Manchester City colours! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/NLBDxAhmCu — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 3, 2020

Guardiola, however, will miss the guile and leadership of David Silva, who decided to return to Spain. Phil Foden, who has taken on the mantle from the 33-year-old, has enormous boots to fill as tries to establish himself in midfield.

Manchester City have picked up just four points from a possible nine in the Premier League this season. The Cityzens have several players missing due to injuries and illness. Guardiola will be hoping he has a bigger squad to choose from after the international break, as he aims to dethrone Liverpool in the Premier League summit.

