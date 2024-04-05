Manchester City dealt blow as key duo ruled out of PL clash against Crystal Palace 

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake will miss the Etihad outfit's Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace on Saturday, April 6.

Walker suffered an injury during England's 0-1 loss to Brazil at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, March 24. Due to the injury, Walker opted out of the English camp and also missed games against Aston Villa and Arsenal for Pep Guardiola's side. As of now, the Englishman will stay sidelined for the Cityzens.

In addition to that, Dutch midfielder Nathan Ake will also miss City's game against Crystal Palace due to a fitness issues he suffered during their recent game against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal.

However, Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson, who was substituted in the first half against Liverpool, is expected to make his return against Palace. Guardiola said (via the official website of Manchester City):

"Eddie is much better and maybe will be on the list. Nathan and Kyle are out."

City are currently in third spot in the Premier League with 67 points from 30 games, behind Arsenal (68) and Liverpool (70). Besides their Premier League clash, they will face Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid in the quarterfinal of the UEFA Champions League in the upcoming week.

Manchester City and Arsenal join the pursuit to sign 16-year-old forward: Reports

Manchester City and Arsenal are reportedly looking forward to signing Dinamo Tbilisi forward Vakhtang Salia in the upcoming summer transfer window, as per HITC.

The 16-year-old Georgian forward has become a top target for many European clubs for his offensive skills. Vakhtang Salia has already made six appearances for the senior team of Dinamo Tbilisi in the Erovnuli Liga, where he has bagged two goals and two assists.

Salia can turn out to be an exciting signing for the Premier League sides if he gets regular minutes. He has also made three appearances for the Under-17 team of Georgia. Thus, the 16-year-old has the potential to sign a contract with the likes of Manchester City or Arsenal in the upcoming summer transfer window.