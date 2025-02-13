Manchester City dealt blow as key player set to miss second leg of UCL clash against Real Madrid through injury: Reports

Manchester City have been dealt a huge blow as defender Manuel Akanji is reportedly set to miss the second leg of his team's Round-of-32 UEFA Champions League clash with Real Madrid. The fixture is billed for Wednesday, February 19, at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Akanji, 29, was in action last Tuesday (February 11) as City lost 3-2 to Madrid at the Etihad. The Swiss was named in the starting XI by Pep Guardiola, playing in the right-back position. However, he was substituted at half-time and replaced with Rico Lewis.

According to FPLMaineRoad on X (via Madrid Universal), Akanji sustained an injury during the clash against Real Madrid which led to his substitution. The report adds that the Manchester City defender could be out for the next few months, and could potentially miss the rest of the season.

When asked about Akanji's situation and availability for the reverse fixture at the Bernabeu, Guardiola claimed he had no idea, saying (as quoted by NBC):

"I don't know."

While Manchester City are yet to release an official statement regarding Akanji's status, there is a huge possibility of him missing the crucial return leg in Spain. Akanji has been a key figure in Guardiola's team this season.

He has played in all but one of the side's nine Champions League matches this term, recording his only goal contribution so far, an assist against Sparta Prague. Overall, the Switzerland international has recorded 30 appearances for the Cityzens in the 2024-25 campaign.

What Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said after his side's 3-2 loss to Real Madrid

Real Madrid secured a 3-2 comeback win over Pep Gaurdiola's Manchester City during the first leg of their Round-of-32 Champions League playoff. Erling Haaland put the Cityzens ahead in the 19th minute, but his strike was canceled by a 60th minute acrobatic volley from Kylian Mbappe.

Haaland restored City's lead via the penalty spot 10 minutes from regulation time, but Los Blancos rallied back with two late goals from Brahim Diaz (86') and Jude Bellinghman (90+2').

Speaking after the defeat, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hailed Carlo Ancelotti's side as an exceptional team. He claimed his side lost due to their bad decision-making in the match.

"Many times it [has happened] this season. I know the quality of Real Madrid. We took the game in the second half and tried to attack too quick. It happens because they are an exceptional team.

“It happens many times this season. Bad decisions, that’s all. I take it. It’s not about you and me, it’s everyone. Yeah, that is all season [injuries]. But we know it," Guardiola said via (NBC).

He added that the second leg would be difficult, but the focus will be on their next league game before the clash at the Bernabeu.

“Of course now it’s tough. We have to recover. I think now about Newcastle and then go to the Bernabeu," the City manager stated.

Manchester City will face Newcastle United at home in the Premier League on Saturday February 15, before facing Real Madrid away four days later.

