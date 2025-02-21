Manchester City dealt blow as Pep Guardiola confirms star defender set to be 'out for long period' after picking up injury

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that John Stones will be out for a while after his latest injury setback. Stones started the midweek UEFA Champions League playoffs second leg against Real Madrid but had to be taken off after eight minutes.

City went on to lose the game 3-1, with the backline proving no match for a brilliant Kylian Mbappe, who scored his second hat-trick for Los Blancos. The reigning Premier League champions are already without Manuel Akanji, who will need surgery to address his thigh injury.

John Stones has struggled to stay fit this season, registering just six Premier League starts for Manchester City. He returned to action in January after recovering from a foot injury but looks set for an extended period on the sidelines.

Speaking to the press, as cited by acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Guardiola added that it will be soon clear if the 30-year-old needs surgery.

“John Stones will be out for long period. Soon we'll know if he needs surgery or not. I said before Real Madrid: we have all the central defenders back! Now you will see!' One week later… two central defenders, four months out,” said Guardiola.

Stones is under contract with Manchester City until 2026 and hasn't signed a new deal yet. He has registered 20 appearances across competitions for the Cityzens this season.

How many games have Manchester City lost this season?

Manchester City have struggled this season in the absence of 2024 Ballon d'Or winner Rodri. They have lost 13 of their 40 games across competitions this campaign.

Rodri ruptured his ACL against Arsenal in September and it was the start of the reigning champions' woes. The Cityzens had started the season well, winning seven of their first nine games. It initially looked like they were coping well in the Spaniard's absence.

However, things soon turned from bad to worse and Pep Guardiola's team are currently fourth in the Premier League table after 25 games. Manchester City have won 13 and lost seven in the league, and are 17 points behind leaders Liverpool.

City have already exited the EFL Cup and were knocked out of the Champions League this week. The FA Cup now appears the best chance of silverware for Guardiola's team, although they face giant killers Plymouth Argyle next in the Fifth Round. The Devon-based club defeated Liverpool in the previous round.

