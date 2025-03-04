  • home icon
  Manchester City dealt injury blow as club confirm key defender has undergone surgery for foot issue

By Deepungsu Pandit
Modified Mar 04, 2025 15:08 GMT

By Deepungsu Pandit
Modified Mar 04, 2025 15:08 GMT
Manchester City v Plymouth Argyle - Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round - Source: Getty
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Manchester City have confirmed that Nathan Ake will be out for a while following his recent injury setback. The Dutchman had to be taken off at half time in the weekend's 3-1 win over Plymouth Argyle in an FA Cup fifth-round tie.

Pep Guardiola revealed after the game that the player would join John Stones and Manuel Akanji on the sidelines. Ake has struggled for fitness this season, already missing 19 games for the Cityzens with various issues.

On Tuesday, March 4, Manchester City shared an update on the 30-year-old, revealing that he had undergone surgery to address a long-term discomfort. Their statement read (via Manchester Evening News):

"Nathan Ake has undergone successful surgery on a fracture in his left foot. The City defender was substituted at half-time of Saturday’s FA Cup fifth round victory over Plymouth at the Etihad Stadium after aggravating the problem which has caused him discomfort during the course of his career. He will now rest and recover before starting a period of rehabilitation. Everyone at City wishes Nathan a speedy recovery."
Ake has already shared an update on the matter, sharing a picture from his hospital bed after the surgery on Monday night. Interestingly, this is the 11th time the Dutchman has been injured since arriving at the Etihad in 2020 from Bournemouth. Manchester City next face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday, March 8.

How many players are Manchester City currently missing due to injuries?

Nathan Ake
Nathan Ake

Manchester City are missing five first-team stars due to injuries currently. John Stones is out with a hamstring injury suffered last month and is not expected to return until the final weeks of the campaign.

Manuel Akanji has been heavily involved for the Cityzens this season, registering 30 appearances across competitions. However, he is sidelined with an adductor injury picked up last month and won't be available until mid-April.

The reigning champions are also without Jack Grealish, who is recovering from a groin injury. However, the biggest miss for Pep Guardiola has been Rodri.

The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner ruptured his ACL in September last year and Manchester City have fallen apart since his injury. The Spanish midfielder has been indispensable for the reigning champions in recent years and the team have missed him dearly this season.

The 28-year-old is currently on the road to recovery, and could yet make a comeback before the end of the season.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
हिन्दी