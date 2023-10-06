Manchester City dealt massive blow as star player set to miss crucial PL fixture against Arsenal

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that John Stones won't play a part in Manchester City's Premier League clash at Arsenal on Sunday, October 8.

Stones hasn't featured for the Cityzens since their defeat against the Gunners in the Community Shield on penalties on August 6. He has been dealing with a hip injury. While he returned to the bench for their UEFA Champions League clash against RB Leipzig on October 4, he isn't ready to face Arsenal yet.

In a pre-match press conference, Guardiola said (via Football Daily):

"John Stones is not ready to play. Maybe for the national team but not for us."

Stones has been named in England's squad for the upcoming international break. The Three Lions will take on Australia in a friendly on October 13 before facing Italy in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers four days later.

For Manchester City, meanwhile, Stones' absence is a big blow as the defender has been crucial in their success since arriving from Everton in 2016. He has made 230 appearances for them and also contributed 15 goals and five assists.

His ball-playing skills see him drift into the midfield quite often and with Rodri suspended, Stones could've played a crucial role against the Gunners.

Pep Guardiola names Arsenal and Liverpool as Manchester City's biggest title rivals

The Gunners challenged Manchester City for the Premier League title last season. Arsenal led the table for 248 days but a poor run of three wins in nine games saw them finish second, five points behind City.

They are currently third, just a point behind the Cityzens after seven games this season. Meanwhile, Liverpool, who are the only team to have won the Premier League title in the last six years except City, are a further point behind.

In a pre-match press conference, Pep Guardiola was asked if the Gunners are again City's main challengers. He said (via mancity.com):

"Absolutely (they will be title rivals), along with Liverpool.To analyse contenders, the idea is the first 10 games. We haven't played 10; we have to wait but big clubs are always contenders. Arsenal is back."

Arsenal are unbeaten in the Premier League this season with five wins and two draws. Manchester City, though, have won six and drawn one of their games.

Though the clash at the Emirates is only the eighth game of the season, the result could prove to be vital for the Premier League title race.