Manchester City defender Eric Garcia will join Barcelona on a free transfer this summer -Reports

Barcelona have reportedly completed their first signing of the summer in the form of Manchester City defender Eric Garcia.

The centre-back, whose contract with Manchester City is set to expire at the end of the season, is expected to join Barcelona on a free transfer this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Eric Garcia will sign a five-year contract with Barcelona. Ronald Koeman is eager to bring the defender back to the club as he views him as a long-term replacement for Gerard Pique.

Eric Garcia left Barcelona's La Masia youth academy to join Manchester City in 2017. He made his debut for Pep Guardiola's side in 2018 and became a regular during the 2019-20 season after Aymeric Laporte picked up a long-term injury.

The Spaniard was impressive when given the chance to play and soon became a fan-favorite at the Etihad. He was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona last summer but decided to stay at Manchester City and fight for his place.

Eric Garcia's involvement at Manchester City has been limited this season following the arrivals of Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake last summer.

The 20-year-old refused to sign a contract extension with the Cityzens due to a lack of regular playing time and now has his heart set on a move to Barcelona.

❗Eric Garcia has agreed to join Barcelona as a free agent this summer.



— @FabrizioRomano pic.twitter.com/nuIlWFkh0C — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) March 4, 2021

Barcelona's decision to sign Eric Garcia from Manchester City works well for all parties

Manchester City defender Eric Garcia reportedly has his heart set on a move to former club Barcelona

The signing of Eric Garcia on a free transfer could prove to be a smart piece of business for Barcelona. The defender has shown great maturity and calmness in possession at Manchester City, which are traits that the Blaugrana look for in their players.

Barcelona will not have to spend any money on transfer fees as Eric Garcia will be a free agent in the summer. The Catalans have suffered financially due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and will, therefore, be thrilled to sign a top-quality player without having to spend a large sum of money.

Eric García will join Barcelona this summer when his Manchester City contract runs out. He'll sign a contract until 2026. (Source: @FabrizioRomano) pic.twitter.com/uPPhYQSQjP — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) March 1, 2021

Manchester City will certainly not be happy at the prospect of losing a young talent like Eric Garcia for free.