Manchester City deny interest in Barcelona defender - Reports

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti is rumored to be a target for Manchester City ahead of the summer. However, the Premier League giants now appeared to have distanced themselves from the Frenchman.

According to Sport Witness via Mundo Deportivo, City are not interested in Umtiti and will not be targeting him in the summer. The Barcelona defender, however, is expected to leave the Camp Nou ahead of next season. Manchester City’s Eric Garcia is close to joining the Catalans as a free agent in the summer as Umititi's replacement.

The Spaniard’s departure could see City search for a new defender in the summer and it was previously believed that the Premier League side were targeting Umtiti. The Frenchman joined Barcelona in 2016, but his time with the club has been marred by injuries.

Umtiti is in his 5th season with the Catalans but has managed just 131 appearances so far. He has been riddled with injuries since his third season at the club. The defender currently finds himself behind Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Ronald Araujo and Oscar Mingueza in the pecking order at the Camp Nou.

The Frenchman is not part of Ronald Koeman’s plans for next season and the Dutchman is ready to let the player leave in the summer. Reports from Spain had previously claimed that Manchester City were interested in Umtiti. However, the Catalans have not received any offer for the player who has appeared just 15 times in all competitions this season.

❌ Barça haven't received an offer from any club for Samuel Umtiti. Sources at Zenit denied that any interest in Umtiti even existed (via @gbsans) — FCBarcelonaFl 🏆 (@FCBarcelonaFl) May 6, 2021

Apart from Manchester City, Zenit Saint Petersburg were also linked with the player. However, just like the Premier League giants, the Russian club have also denied an interest in the Barcelona defender.

City invested in Ruben Dias last summer and the Portuguese defender looks like the signing of the season. Dias has helped his team lift the Carabao Cup and reach the Champions League final while they are only one win away from lifting the Premier League this season.

Barcelona still in the race for the La Liga title

Barcelona are currently engaged in a close race for the La Liga title. The Catalans are third in the table, tied on points with Real Madrid and two points behind leaders Atletico Madrid, whom they face on Saturday.

A win against the league leaders will see Barcelona climb to the top of the table, where Koeman will be hoping they stay till the end of the season.