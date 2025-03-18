Manchester City eyeing up £25 million move for PL defender this summer: Reports

Manchester City are reportedly considering a move for Crystal Palace defender Daniel Munoz. According to The Sun, the Cityzens are keen on adding the Colombian wing-back in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Ad

The 28-year-old joined the Eagles from Belgian side Genk in the January window in 2024. Signed for just €8 million, he has been a great signing for the side and they could now stand to make a decent profit if City's interest materialises.

Munoz has provided excellent returns as an attacking full-back this season, collecting three goals and four assists in 27 league games. He has been a regular presence at right wing-back in Oliver Glasner's 3-4-3 formation over the past season and a half.

Ad

Trending

For Manchester City, he could be a solid replacement for erstwhile club captain and long time right-back Kyle Walker, who left on loan to AC Milan in January. Munoz could be a great complement to Josko Gvardiol on the side's left who has also chipped in with valuable contributions going forward.

The defending champions have endured a difficult campaign where they are in the running for only one trophy (FA Cup). Hence, changes will certainly be made in the summer to address issues. Signing the Colombian could be the first of many steps in City's squad revamp that began two months ago where they spent over £180 million on four signings.

Ad

Pep Guardiola makes stance clear on Manchester City transfer business

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola suggested that the side's higher-ups should look to invest in players who improve the squad rather than just increase the squad size. He insisted that working with a small group of players could be beneficial and making additional signings may not be necessary.

He said (via press conference):

Ad

“The question is if I know next season the central defenders, I will not have central defenders, of course we have to have more (in the) squad. But if we have central defenders, I don’t want more central defenders,” he added.

“Because I rely on the players that give me or give us that clap a lot? But I start to make players maybe are not there, maybe are tired, maybe injuries. Okay, we should anticipate it – yes maybe.

Ad

“But who knows that?! Like next season, John (Stones) will be there, Nathan (Ake) will be fine, Manu (Akanji) will be fine, Rodri will recover perfectly, Oscar (Bobb) will be back – I don’t know! Do we buy three more holding midfielders, seven more central defenders?! It’s not about that. It’s just to be lucky, take the right decisions. Sometimes we don’t do that and pray.”

Ad

A season-ending injury to Rodri along with a slew of setbacks to their defenders has played a big role in derailing the team's 2024-25 campaign.

Manchester City will look to put this season behind them quickly. They will hope for continued fitness of their top stars for next year where they could be set to compete for the title once again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback