Manchester City eyeing up move for ex-Barcelona star, Catalan giants have 40 percent sell-on clause: Reports

According to a report by Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City areconsidering a move for former Barcelona star Nico Gonzalez. The midfielder currently plays for FC Porto, and the Catalan club has a 40 percent sell-on clause on the Portuguese star.

Gonzalez started his career with the Catalan giants, passing through their famed La Masia academy. He scored twice and provided two assists in 37 appearances for the side.

He returned to his homeland in 2023 for a reported €8.44 million fee. The midfielder has been impressive for his new side, scoring nine goals and providing nine assists in 68 games to help the team to the Portuguese Cup and Super Cup.

FC Porto are reportedly not keen to sell the former Barcelona star unless they receive a significant fee for his services. The midfielder is said to have a €60 million release clause. Manchester City will hope they can secure the midfielder's services before the transfer window slams shut.

“I think everyone who has been trained by him is very lucky" - Former Barcelona star praises Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Former Barcelona star Carles Puyol has praised Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola in a recent interview. The Spaniard played under the Spanish tactician at the Catalan club, where they won every available trophy in a season.

Puyol played 164 games under the tactician, during which he played some of his best football. The pair won two UEFA Champions Leagues, three LaLiga titles, and two Copa del Reys.

Speaking in a new BBC documentary, Pep Guardiola: Chasing Perfection, Puyol said:

“For me, he’s the best by far. I think we’ll be remembered forever because of how we won. I think everyone who has been trained by him is very lucky. You see a team...if you held a match and took away the strips, you could tell which team was Pep’s because they have a certain playing style, a method and you can spot them easily.”

Pep Guardiola has brought much of the success he enjoyed at Barcelona to Manchester City. The two clubs are the only sides he has led to the UEFA Champions League and claimed the World Best Coach award.

