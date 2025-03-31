Manchester City face stern competition from Spanish giants Barcelona for 26-year-old Serie A star: Reports

Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders in the summer transfer window, according to TEAMtalk. The Dutch midfielder is also linked with Barcelona.

Due to their performance in the ongoing campaign, the Premier League giants are keen to recruit new players, address their issues, and strengthen the squad. Hugo Viana will replace Txiki Begiristain as City's sporting director after the FIFA Club World Cup.

However, the Cityzens have already started rebuilding their team during the winter transfer window. They signed Omar Marmoush, Nico Gonzalez, Abdukodir Khusanov, and Vitor Ries earlier this year, and they will continue their pursuit of a stronger team in the summer.

Manchester City are significantly interested in signing the Dutch midfielder. Tijjani Reijnders has been enjoying a stellar season in the Italian capital. The 26-year-old has made 43 appearances for AC Milan this season, scoring 13 goals and providing four assists.

Reijnders has also become a crucial part of Milan's lineup with his excellence as a box-to-box midfielder. He signed an extension with Rossoneri earlier this month, and his contract will keep him at San Siro until the summer of 2030. However, he can leave the Serie A giants to win bigger trophies.

Milan are expected to demand £60 million for the 26-year-old. Barcelona boss Hansi Flick is also a huge admirer of the Dutch midfielder, but his club's financial condition won't allow a big-money deal.

Pep Guardiola unhappy with his performance as Manchester City's manager this season

Pep Guardiola has rated his performance as Manchester City's manager this season as 'really poor.' Guardiola joined the Cityzens as manager in 2016 and since then, has helped the side win six Premier League titles, including four consecutive between 2020-21 and 2023-24.

The Spanish tactician has never finished a season lower than third in his managerial career. However, City are fifth in the Premier League with 48 points in 29 games.

Talking about his performance as the team's manager in the 2024-25 campaign, he said (via BBC Sport):

"This season? Really poor. The opponents never gave us a red carpet to win the titles that we won in the past. My duty was to overcome the situation much better than I have done (this season). Hopefully, this will not happen next season. This is important."

Manchester City are still in the race for the FA Cup and will face Nottingham Forest on Saturday, April 26, in the semifinals.

