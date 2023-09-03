Manchester City failed with stunning £60 million bid for Premier League star - Reports

Manchester City's bid to secure the services of Crystal Palace's young sensation, Eberechi Eze, for a staggering £60 million, fell agonizingly short, as per The Mirror. The potential signing has eventually failed despite the two clubs remaining engaged over negotiations for the past few weeks.

Eze was himself excited about working under City's manager, Pep Guardiola. However, the Premier League champions were frustrated as Palace stood firm in demanding an £80 million transfer fee.

Palace fans had already witnessed the club's resolve earlier in the window when they rejected a bid for another talented forward, Michael Olise. It appears that Eze's loyalty to Selhurst Park will be rewarded with a new contract following this dramatic turn of events.

Manchester City's eleventh-hour attempt to secure Eze's signature was spurred on by the sale of Cole Palmer to Chelsea in a £42.5 million deal. However, despite their best efforts and the substantial £60 million offer, Palace remained steadfast in their valuation.

This episode eerily resembled City's previous pursuit of Eze a couple of weeks ago, when they eventually shifted their attention to Portugal international Matheus Nunes from Wolves after facing a similar impasse.

However, Manchester City's disappointment in the transfer market didn't affect their on-field performance. Over the weekend, they cruised to a resounding 5-1 victory over Fulham despite the absence of their manager, Pep Guardiola, who was recovering from back surgery in Barcelona.

Erling Haaland, the team's marquee striker, made a spectacular impact by scoring a second-half hat-trick. Juanma Lillo, City's assistant boss, praised Haaland's goal-scoring prowess, hinting at an impressive season ahead for the young star.

As the transfer window slams shut, City must regroup and set their sights on other targets. While Eze's arrival would have been a major coup, the club's determination to strengthen its squad remains undiminished, leaving fans eager to see the future of the Sky Blues.

Manchester City eyes contract extension for Erling Haaland amidst Real Madrid and Saudi interest - Report

Manchester City is taking proactive steps to secure Erling Haaland's future at the club. The Premier League champions are reportedly in talks to extend Haaland's contract until 2028 while significantly increasing his salary, as per Diario AS. This would potentially make him the highest-paid player in Premier League history.

This move comes as City fears the looming interest from Real Madrid and a Saudi-backed outfit, following Madrid's unsuccessful pursuit of Kylian Mbappe. Haaland has already scored six goals in four Premier League games this season and remains one of the hottest young prospects in the market.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid needs a star striker after the departure of Karim Benzema. In light of Real Madrid's interest in acquiring a seasoned striker, City aims to ensure Haaland remains a crucial figure in their squad as they defend their title and chase European glory.