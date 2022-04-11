"Played them off the park dirty cu***" - Liam Gallagher delivers foul-mouthed verdict on Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool

Manchester City superfan Liam Gallagher has launched an expletive-filled Twitter attack on title rivals Liverpool.

The former Oasis frontman sent a tweet following a fiercely-contested clash between the two sides at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, which involved a series of cynical fouls.

City remained a point clear of Jurgen Klopp's side thanks to an enthralling 2-2 draw at Eastlands, with the Reds twice equalizing through Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane, after Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus put the leaders in front on separate occasions in the first half.

Former Liverpool forward Raheem Sterling thought he had won the game late in the second-half, but his goal was ruled out by VAR for being narrowly offside. Gallagher would have also been unhappy with the cynical nature of the visitors' fouling, having picked up four yellow cards compared to the Cityzens' one.

Thiago Alcantara was very fortunate not to be sent off near the end of the game after mistiming a slide tackle while on a caution, while many believed that Fabinho was lucky to avoid a straight red for a high challenge on De Bruyne. Virgil Van Dijk's late foul on the Belgian playmaker while he was on a trademark run also visibly angered Pep Guardiola.

Lifelong City fan Gallagher also declared title rivals were 'lucky' to avoid defeat on Sunday, after his side threw away the lead twice, and the rock 'n' roll star even went as far as to say City should have won 10-2.

Gallagher has never been shy about expressing an opinion on his beloved City, and simply tweeted 'MCFC CHAMPIONS LG x'

Manchester City manager claims his side cannot drop one more point

While City still lead Liverpool with seven games to go, Guardiola told The Guardian he believes his side have given the Reds a lifeline by twice throwing away a lead. Following Sunday's pulsating game, the Catalan stated:

“I felt we let them have a life from here but Liverpool are a joy to watch, I know how good they are and there is no doubt about that but I am so proud of my team. I said to the team: ‘I don’t want one second sad.

“We know now that one game and a dropped result, then we will not be champions. Will it be easy? Absolutely not, but it will be difficult for them too

“Seven games in the Premier League is a lot [to win] – they are tough games and they have tough games. I don’t know what will happen but the way we performed throughout the season and against this team to perform the way they did."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Pep Guardiola says he's not friends with Jurgen Klopp ... but there's nothing but respect between the two 🤝 Pep Guardiola says he's not friends with Jurgen Klopp ... but there's nothing but respect between the two 🤝 https://t.co/JcDhZR9H5P

