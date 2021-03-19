Manchester City favourites to land Aston Villa star - Reports

Manchester City are reportedly the favourites to sign Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish this summer.

Manager Pep Guardiola is a big admirer of the Englishman’s talents, and the player himself is said to be "excited" to play for the Sky Blues.

Jack Grealish was linked with a move to Manchester United last summer, but the Red Devils decided to sign Donny van de Beek instead.

Manchester City could benefit from their decision this summer, as their cross-town rivals already have a packed midfield.

As per Daily Mail, Manchester City are well-placed to make a move for Jack Grealish this summer, but it remains to be seen if they will spend so much money on just one player.

Aston Villa demanded around £100 million for Grealish last summer and could place a similar, if not higher, price tag on the 25-year-old this summer.

Jack Grealish would be a long-term replacement for Kevin De Bruyne at Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne is far from finished at the top level, but he will turn 30 this summer. Manchester City, therefore, need to make plans for his replacement.

Along with De Bruyne and Bruno Fernandes, Jack Grealish is perhaps one of the most influential midfielders in the Premier League.

At 25, he is yet to hit his peak years and would be the ideal long-term replacement for De Bruyne. He has done exceedingly well at Aston Villa, as manager Dean Smith has built the team around him.

With better players, his output will only increase, so Manchester City will inevitably get value for the massive amount of money they will have to pay to sign him.

Premier League assists per 90 this season (10+ 90’s played):



1. Kevin De Bruyne = 0.54

2. Harry Kane = 0.51

3. Jack Grealish = 0.46

4. Emile Smith Rowe = 0.39

5. Willian = 0.38



Jack Grealish has made 22 appearances in the Premier League so far this season, scoring six goals and providing 12 assists. Apart from his incredible output, he also has the ability to play in Pep Guardiola’s system. A competent passer, he is versatile enough to play anywhere in attack.

Guardiola likes to rotate his players quite often, and Grealish has already shown this season that he can play on the left, at the centre and even in a deeper role.