Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez makes hilarious request to Elon Musk on Twitter

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez has made a request to new soon-to-be Twitter owner Elon Musk. He has asked the billionaire for his "blue tick" on the social media platform.

The 29-year-old has been in sensational form for the Cityzens, scoring 23 times and providing nine assists in his 43 appearances across competitions this season.

Mahrez is the club's top scorer this term and has a Champions League semi-final second-leg against Real Madrid to look forward to this week. However, something else bothers him completely.

The Alegria international, who has over three million Twitter followers, still isn't verified, despite setting up his account in 2013.

Mahrez decided to take matters into his own hands, and contacted Musk directly to bag himself that elusive blue tick.

BBC News reported that the Tesla and PayPal founder agreed to a $44 billion takeover of the social network in late-April. He has yet to reply to the Manchester City forward.

The tweet received thousands of replies from fans though, with some joining the bandwagon for Mahrez's verification.

Others, however, insisted that Musk should only grant Mahrez his request if he delivers a better performance for City against Madrid this week. The Algerian missed several big chances in the first leg as they won 4-3 at the Etihad.

Mahrez linked with move away from Manchester City

Mahrez has recorded some excellent numbers for the Sky Blues across the campaign. This has been Mahrez's most productive season since his arrival from Leicester in 2018. Despite that, the Algerian has only started 38% of the club's Premier League games this season.

He has faced competition on the flanks from the likes of Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish. Mahrez faces a near-impossible job of nailing down a guaranteed starting place in Pep Guardiola's side.

Hence, speculation has begun circulating that the player may be leaving the Etihad Stadium in the near future.

According to Tuttosport, as per The MEN, AC Milan are interested in signing Mahrez, with the winger impressing the club's new owners.

Bahrainian-based company Investcorp are set to purchase the Italian giants and are planning to invest heavily in the squad. Liverpool forward Divock Origi and Lille defender Sven Botman are also on the club's summer shopping list.

mcfc lads @mcfc_lads Riyad Mahrez could become the first ever non verified Twitter user to score in a #UCL semi-final on Wednesday. Riyad Mahrez could become the first ever non verified Twitter user to score in a #UCL semi-final on Wednesday.

