Manchester City to go head-to-head with Manchester United in race to sign Premier League star this summer: Reports

Manchester City are reportedly entering the race to sign long-term Manchester United target Michael Olise from Crystal Palace, according to reports from The Sun.

The French winger, who can also be deployed as an attacking midfielder, missed the first half of the 2023/24 season due to a hamstring injury. Since his return though, he has bagged six goals and three assists in just 11 Premier League games. Olise also scored two goals and assisted 11 more in 37 Premier League games last season.

United are struggling on the flanks with last season's big-money signing Antony registering just one goal in this campaign. Jadon Sancho and Facundo Pellistri are out on loan. Except for young Alejandro Garnacho, no other winger has delivered consistently at United this season with star forward Marcus Rashford also proving ot be inconsistent.

Manchester City also might also look for a replacement if star Portuguese winger Bernardo Silva decides to leave the club. City will be hoping to maintain the squad depth in their star-studded ranks with the signing of Olise in that case.

It is reported that a fee of £60 million could be enough to secure the services of the French talisman.

Manchester City have begun scouting process of 18-year-old Tottenham youth talent - Reports

Manchester City have reportedly begun scouting Tottenham Hotspur's highly-rated young midfielder Tyrese Hall, according to Steve Kay of Football Transfers.

The 18-year-old wonderkid is a versatile operator, having played as a box-to-box midfielder, central forward as well as a winger across youth levels in Tottenham's academy.

The report says that scouts from the Etihad Stadium were in presence at Tottenham U21's 5-2 win against Aston Villa U21 to monitor Hall's progress. The youngster did not disappoint, bagging two assists in the process.

Tottenham are allegedly determined to keep the talent at the club and potentially bring him up to Ange Postecoglou's senior squad in the near future. However, they are aware that the prospect of playing under Pep Guardiola could tempt Hall to make a move to the blue side of Manchester.

After the signing of young midfielder Claudio Echeverri from River Plate, the scouting of Hall hints that Manchester City could be looking to future-proof their squad with world-class youth signings.

