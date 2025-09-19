“Manchester City are going to cause Arsenal problems” - Gary Neville names 4 City players who can hurt Gunners in Premier League clash

Gary Neville believes Arsenal must beat Manchester City on Sunday to avoid slipping in the Premier League title race. He named four City players who could cause the Gunners trouble in the clash at the Emirates.

The north London side have won three and lost one of their four Premier League games so far this season. That defeat came against Liverpool. Manchester City, meanwhile, have won two and lost two of their opening four games. They will now face off at the Emirates in a crucial clash.

On his podcast on Sky Sports, Manchester United legend Gary Neville said that Mikel Arteta's side must win the game. He said:

“If I’m looking at that from an Arsenal perspective, I’m thinking it’s a game I’ve got to win. I think Arsenal are a better team currently, and a more all-round team than this Manchester City team, but they’re going to have problems in the game. There’s no doubt that Manchester City are going to cause Arsenal problems because they’ve got too many good players."

He named four City players who could cause problems for the Gunners, saying:

“Arsenal have got to handle Erling Haaland, you’ve got to handle Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva and Jeremy Doku, who have got real individual ability to be able to create moments."

Neville further suggested that Mikel Arteta needs to come into the match with the mentality of winning. He added that while they need to maintain their solidity, they also need to express themselves.

Sol Campbell predicts Arsenal vs Manchester City

Former Gunners defender Sol Campbell believes the hosts will take a narrow 2-1 win over Manchester City on Sunday. He also stressed the need for balance in attack and defense, saying:

"I’ve got a feeling it’s going to be a 2-1 Arsenal win. I think they’ve got the bit between the teeth. Hopefully they’ve learned from Liverpool and just find that balance between defence and that gamble in attack.

"You need to trust the defence a little bit. You can’t have everyone back. You need the risk and reward. You need to find that balance. Maybe you can be a bit more conservative away from home, but finding that balance is key."

Both sides were in action in the UEFA Champions League this week. The north London side beat Athletic Club 2-0 at the San Mames Stadium on Tuesday, September 16. Gabriel Martinelli (72') gave them the lead seconds after coming off the bench, while Leandro Trossard made it 2-0 in the 87th minute.

Meanwhile, Manchester City beat Napoli 2-0 at the Etihad on Thursday. Giovanni Di Lorenzo was sent off in the 21st minute for a last-man tackle on Erling Haaland. The Norwegian striker scored in the 56th minute before Jeremy Doku added another nine minutes later.

