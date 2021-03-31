Manchester City to halt pursuit of Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi - Reports

Manchester City will reportedly pull out of the race to sign Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi. The Argentine is out of contract at the end of the season and is free to negotiate with foreign clubs over a move in the summer.

Lionel Messi publicly asked to leave Barcelona last summer, but the Catalan club were quick to deny his request. This left the Argentine disgruntled and it was believed that he would leave the Blaugrana at the end of the season, with Manchester City and PSG being the frontrunners for the player's signature.

However, according to SPORT, Manchester City have decided to stop pursuing Lionel Messi, as they now believe that the Argentine will renew his contract at Barcelona. Messi seems a lot happier at the club in recent weeks, which has shown in his performances. Hee currently leads the La Liga's goal-scoring charts with 23 goals in 26 appearances.

Pep Guardiola was said to be keen on reuniting with Messi at the Etihad, but it now appears that the Argentine is set to remain at the Nou Camp. Barcelona president Joan Laporta has also made it clear that renewing Lionel Messi's contract will be the club's primary objective between now and the end of the season.

Manchester City have made the decision not to present an offer to Leo Messi. Within Manchester City, there is the conviction that Messi will end up renewing at FC Barcelona. [sport] pic.twitter.com/QcL99fHBO9 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 31, 2021

Barcelona are currently in 2nd place in the La Liga, only four points behind Atletico Madrid at the top of the table. Ronald Koeman's side have been in stellar form this year and are currently unbeaten in the league in 2021.

Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to buy Manchester City striker

Sergio Aguero will be leaving Manchester City at the end of the season.

Lionel Messi reportedly wants Barcelona to secure a deal for Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero in the summer. The Argentine will be leaving City at the end of the season and is said to prefer a move back to Spain.

Messi and Aguero share a strong bond both on and off the pitch, having played together for Argentina. Barcelona president Joan Laporta is also reportedly keen on making the deal happen, as he sees signing Aguero as a key factor in getting Lionel Messi to extend his contract at Barcelona.

The Catalan club are due for a summer overhaul, which should free up finances for the club to offer Aguero a contract. The Argentine is also willing to take a pay-cut in order to get the deal over the line.

Barcelona are favourites to land Sergio Aguero when he leaves Man City.



Imagine that Argentinian link up. 🇦🇷🤤 pic.twitter.com/YefptX4HjG — 90min (@90min_Football) March 30, 2021