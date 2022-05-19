Manchester City handed double injury boost ahead of title decider against Aston Villa

Manchester City have been boosted by the return of John Stones and Kyle Walker ahead of their huge title decider against Aston Villa on May 22.

Pep Guardiola's side head into the final matchday of the season as leaders of the Premier League table, one point ahead of Liverpool.

With title implications on the line, Guardiola will want the strongest possible side at his disposal to claim their seventh Premier League title.

They have been boosted by the potential return of John Stones and Kyle Walker, who returned to training on Thursday.

The English duo have been sidelined due to injury, missing the Cityzens' five previous fixtures in the league.

Stones, 27, incurred a first-half ankle injury in City's first-leg victory over Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and hasn't featured since.

Meanwhile, Walker, 31, was injured in the side's second-leg semi-final defeat against Real Madrid in the same competition.

But MEN reported that both could make surprise returns to Guardiola's side for the crucial title decider against Aston Villa.

Football Daily @footballdaily John Stones

Kyle Walker



The duo have trained ahead of their final Premier League game against Aston Villa following injuries. John StonesKyle WalkerThe duo have trained ahead of their final Premier League game against Aston Villa following injuries. ✅ John Stones✅ Kyle WalkerThe duo have trained ahead of their final Premier League game against Aston Villa following injuries. 💪 https://t.co/q8V98BPuvV

Guardiola will be able to shed light on the availability of the pair in his pre-match press conference on Friday, May 20.

Alongside the duo, Nathan Ake is unavailable as he is currently sidelined with injury and there has been no sign that he will be fit for Sunday's game. Ruben Dias has been ruled out for the season and was not spotted in training.

But Fernandinho, who can play as a stand-in centre-back, and Aymeric Laporte are fit for the game at Villa Park.

Manchester City's rollercoaster ride of a season to end with a Premier League victory against Aston Villa

Manchester City suffered Champions League heartbreak

On the face of it, Manchester City's season has been a success given they are on course to win their seventh Premier League title. Guardiola's men have been a joy to watch, dominating sides throughout the campaign.

However, their Champions League demise against Real Madrid was a nightmare and questions have been asked over the character of the squad.

SPORTbible @sportbible Clarence Seedorf: “Manchester City, like PSG, lack a mentality. Real Madrid's mentality isn't something created in a year or two, or even ten. It's about coming to a club where you know you're a part of something much greater than yourself." Clarence Seedorf: “Manchester City, like PSG, lack a mentality. Real Madrid's mentality isn't something created in a year or two, or even ten. It's about coming to a club where you know you're a part of something much greater than yourself." https://t.co/IH53Pyw7ha

Nevertheless, it shows the huge standards that are now set at the Etihad, with City being deemed favorites in most competitions they fight in.

Capitulation against Aston Villa will plunge huge questions over Guardiola and his side.

They have been boosted by the announcement that Erling Haaland is set to join the club this summer having fought off competition from Madrid for the talismanic forward.

He could be the catalyst for Manchester City to go and finally claim a long awaited Champions League trophy.

But this season looks likely to end with yet more Premier League success and anything less will spell disaster when they face Aston Villa.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit