Manchester City handed injury blow ahead of Manchester United clash as star man picks up injury on international duty

Manchester City have been handed an injury blow as Omar Marmoush has picked up a knee issue ahead of the Manchester United clash. The Egyptian came off in the ninth minute of the FIFA World Cup qualifier against Burkina Faso on Tuesday, September 9.
Marmoush was at the receiving end of a brutal tackle in the fourth minute of the game, and he hit the ground straight away. The Egyptian tried to continue but was eventually taken off five minutes later.
In a statement regarding the Manchester City star, the Egyptian FA announced that he had suffered a bruised knee ligament. The forward is now set to head to Manchester, where he will be assessed by the club doctors. The statement read (via METRO):
"Dr. Mohamed Abu El-Ela, the doctor of the Egyptian national team, confirmed that Omar Marmoush’s injury in today’s match against Burkina Faso in the eighth round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers was a bruised knee ligament. Marmoush left the match after being subjected to a violent tackle from one of the Burkina Faso players, and Osama Faisal participated in his place."
Egypt would have sealed a place in the FIFA World Cup next year with a win, but they were held to a goalless draw by Burkina Faso.
Pundit sends Manchester United manager sack warning ahead of Manchester City clash
Former Chelsea defender William Gallas has warned Ruben Amorim that he is facing the sack at Manchester United, ahead of their game against Manchester United. He believes that the Portuguese coach needs to turn things around or will be replaced by Christmas, as his body language has suggested he is not capable of handling the pressure at Old Trafford. He told Gambling Zone:
"The problem for Ruben right now is that he looks like he’s struggling for the solution on the bench. He looks like he’s trying to figure things out for the first time, trying to make them play better somehow. He looks lost."
"I don’t think his body language and manner, his emotional response, gives a great impression to his players and the fans of Manchester United. Looking at him, I don’t know if he will make it to Christmas, to be honest, because it feels like United are one defeat or one bad performance away from a crisis."
Manchester City and Manchester United have made poor starts to the Premier League season. Pep Guardiola's side have lost twice in their first three games, while the Red Devils have four points from their first three matches.
The two sides meet in the Premier League at the Etihad on Sunday, September 14.