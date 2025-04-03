Manchester City icon Yaya Toure explains why move to Arsenal earlier in his career failed to materialize

Manchester City icon Yaya Toure has claimed he nearly joined Arsenal from KSK Beveren in 2003, only for work permit complications to scupper the transfer. In an interview, the former City star revealed that Gunners then-boss Arsene Wenger had given him a six-month trial and was interested in signing him.

However, Toure did not have a European passport and had not accumulated enough appearances for his national team to qualify for a work permit in England. He explained on Rio Ferdinand Presents (via Tribal Football):

"Yeah, no, because in the beginning, I think the problem was the paperwork because at that time, when I remember, it was...

"You have to play 75% in the national team if you don't have the passport, European passport, or you have to have a European passport to play in England and that was the path."

Toure has acknowledged that the transfer not going through was difficult for him, not least with his brother Kolo already at Arsenal. He revealed that the Gunners were willing to let him return to his base in Belgium:

"Arsene was willing to let me go back to Belgium to carry on for, I think, one more year or two years to get the Belgian passport because at that time, I was not playing in the national team, A team."

Instead, he signed for the Ukrainian side Metalurh Donetsk in January 2004 before forging a name for himself at Olympiacos, Monaco, and eventually Barcelona. At the time, though, a move to Ukraine was on the cards:

"And in my mind, I was like, it's time for me to go abroad, test myself and try something different. And it was from that period, I've been sold to Ukraine.

"And that's when I started to get a bit frustrated because for me, it was a bit of a fail because I didn't make it, but in the end, it was that difficult because my mind was divided. I didn't want to get a passport. To get it, I wanted to be able as well to play for my national team."

Yaya Toure signed with Manchester City in 2010 and went on to become a club legend. He won three Premier League titles at the Etihad, among other trophies, and played a vital role in ending City’s long wait for silverware.

Manchester City planning major move for Arsenal defender

Manchester City are readying a summer bid for Arsenal defender William Saliba as Pep Guardiola prepares an overhaul (via Defensa Central). The City boss is aiming to bolster defensive reinforcements after a disappointing season that has seen them perform badly in the Premier League. Saliba is near the top of his transfer list.

The French defender has developed into a star player for the Gunners, and his consistent displays have attracted the interest of City and Real Madrid. Los Blancos are eyeing a move some way down the line, but the Cityzens are keen to strike now.

Arsenal have no plans to sell, but Manchester City’s financial clout might do enough to tempt them. If City prevails, it could also scuttle Madrid’s long-term plans for the player.

