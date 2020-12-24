Manchester City interested in Barcelona youngster Riqui Puig – Reports

Manchester City are closely monitoring talented Barcelona youngster Riqui Puig, according to reports. The Spaniard’s gifted abilities indicate he has a bright future ahead of him and Pep Guardiola is keen on adding the player to his squad.

Puig has struggled to break into the Barcelona team this season, despite being rated highly by everyone at the club. The Spaniard is regarded as the heir to Xavi or Andres Iniesta in the Blaugrana midfield.

However, Puig seems to be out of favor under Ronald Koeman and Manchester City are ready to take advantage of the situation.

Despite the numerous injuries currently plaguing the Barcelona squad, the Dutch manager has refused to put his faith in the youngster. The trouble started when Koeman accused Puig of leaking sensitive team information to the media at the start of the season. The midfielder has fallen down the pecking order at the Camp Nou since.

The Blaugrana are currently enduring one of the worst periods in their recent history and are nine points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid, who have played a game less. Manchester City are now plotting to add to Barcelona’s troubles by luring one of their most prized prospects away from the Camp Nou.

Manchester City eyeing the Barcelona youngster as an heir to Kevin de Bruyne

Riqui Puig has all the qualities to become the mainstay of the Barcelona midfield for the next decade. However, even though the Catalans are yet to discover their best starting eleven under Koeman, the Spaniard has spent a lot of time on the sidelines.

Puig was advised to leave on loan by the Dutchman once he took charge in the summer. However, the midfielder wanted to fight for his place in the Barcelona team and chose to stay at the Camp Nou instead. And after being branded a ‘traitor’ by his manager in front of the entire dressing room, it appears Puig’s future at the club is in jeopardy. The situation has caught the attention of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Barcelona remain interested in extending Riqui Puig's stay at the club, but the player is yet to put pen to paper to a new deal. Manchester City want to strike while the iron is hot and are prepared to flex their financial muscle to secure a move.

Puig would be a perfect replacement for Kevin de Bruyne, but given that the Catalans have the option of a two-year extension, prizing him away may not be easy.