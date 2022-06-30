Manchester City legend's treasured Rolex stolen by 2 muggers in Ibiza

Manchester City and Scotland legend Willie Donachie has had his treasured Rolex watch stolen by two muggers while on holiday in Ibizia.

The former left-back played 351 times for the Cityzens between 1968-1980, while also being selected for two Scotland World Cup squads in 1970s.

According to The Sun, the 70-year-old was thrown to the ground by two men, who ripped the incredibly expensive watch from his wrist.

The retired defender was walking down the resort of San Antonio on White Rock when the incident occurred on a Saturday afternoon. Glasgow-born Donachie then got to his feet and chased down the duo after realizing his watch had been robbed.

Incredibly, the Manchester City icon managed to catch up with one of the muggers, who unfortunately didn't have the watch. The criminals ultimately got away and Donachie's family have now appealed for the return of the watch, which they describe as one of his prized possessions.

The Rolex was presented to the Scot when he was the assistant boss of Oldham Athletic in 1991, as he helped guide the North West minnows to the top-flight of English football.

It reportedly has an inscription on the back which reads: "Thanks Willie for a memorable season 1990 91 OAFC."

Son of Manchester City legend appeals for information following father's mugging

Following the traumatic incident, 49-year-old Dan, who is the son of Willie, posted a tweet which stated:

"Please help Twitter! My 70 year old Dad mugged in Ibiza for his watch. Gifted by the Oldham Athletic board when promoted in 1991. This was his last remaining sentimental item.

"It’s a Rolex inscribed with : 'Thanks Willie for a memorable season.' Help if you can."

Dan described his dad as a "warrior" and confirmed that Willie had not suffered any major injuries from the incident.

Former City and England winger Trevor Sinclair was among those who shared Dan's appeal online, who is currently the manager of Caribbean island Montserrat's football team.

Donachie became assistant manager to the legendary Joe Royle in 1984 at Oldham, who not only went on to earn an unlikely promotion to the old First Division, but also reached an FA Cup semi-final where they lost an epic encounter to Manchester United in the early 1990s.

