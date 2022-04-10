Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero identifies 3 key Liverpool threats ahead of crucial Premier League clash

Sergio Aguero has picked out Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz as Liverpool's key threats ahead of Manchester City's Premier League clash with them.

Pep Guardiola's side are set to lock horns with the Reds at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League later today. With just one point separating the two teams in the table, the match could have a huge say in this season's title race.

Looking ahead to the match, Aguero has warned Manchester City of the threats posed by Liverpool trio Salah, Mane and Diaz. The Citizens legend believes Jurgen Klopp will rely on the three attackers to make a difference for the visitors. He told Stake [via the Manchester Evening News]:

“Liverpool will be looking at Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz, who has been outstanding since he joined from Porto, to make the difference.”

The Anfield Buzz @TheAnfieldBuzz 🗣 | Sergio Aguero: “Luis Diaz has been outstanding since he joined from Porto.” 🗣 | Sergio Aguero: “Luis Diaz has been outstanding since he joined from Porto.” https://t.co/qZmPXJVUf9

Salah tops the Premier League top scorers chart, having netted 20 goals from 28 matches. However, the Egyptian has found the back of the net just once in his last six appearances across all competitions for Liverpool.

Mane has scored 15 goals and provided two assists from 38 matches for the Reds. The 30-year-old is also high on confidence after helping Senegal earn qualification for the 2022 World Cup last month.

Diaz has impressed for the Anfield outfit since joining them from FC Porto in January for a deal worth up to £50 million. The 25-year-old has scored three goals in 13 appearances for the side, but it remains to be seen if Klopp intends to start him against Manchester City today.

Manchester City versus Liverpool a game of moments, according to Aguero

Aguero is of the view that the Citizens' crucial Premier League match against Liverpool will be about moments. The Argentine is thus hopeful that Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden are in fine form for Guardiola's side today. He said:

“These games are usually about moments and [Manchester] City will be hoping that Foden and De Bruyne perform again.”

De Bruyne and Foden were on the scoresheet in Manchester City's 2-2 draw against Klopp's side at Anfield earlier this season. The Citizens duo will be keen to repeat the trick at the Etihad Stadium today.

It is worth noting that Salah and Mane found the back of the net for the the Merseyside-based club at Anfield in October.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer