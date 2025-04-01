Manchester City linked with surprise move for Arsenal star: Reports

Manchester City are linked with a surprise move for Arsenal's star defender William Saliba, a report in Football FanCast suggests. As per the report, City are in their quest to rebuild their squad. In order to fulfill the defensive reinforcements, manager Pep Guardiola has requested the signing of the French defender.

Saliba is currently one of the best defenders in the world, and the Cityzens are looking for an upgrade of Ruben Dias. This will certainly be a statement signing from City's point of view if the deal materializes.

However, getting him from Arsenal will not be easy for Pep Guardiola's side. Since joining the Gunners back in 2019 and debuting in 2022, Saliba has been a regular presence in the defensive line for them.

Last season, they were the side that conceded the least goals in the Premier League - 29. In the ongoing campaign, Saliba and his defensive partners have managed to defend the fortress and take in only 24 goals so far.

Moreover, the addition of Saliba will not only strengthen the City backline but also provide Pep Guardiola another modern-day centre-back with all the attributes he demands. Adding to that, he physique is one of the ingredients which has helped him shine in the Premier League.

Manchester City and their attacking problems

Pep Guardiola and his team find themselves in a state of trouble with Erling Haaland picking up an injury last Sunday during the FA Cup clash against Bournemouth. The Norwegian striker suffered an injury and had to be taken off.

A report in The Guardian states that Haaland has suffered an ankle injury, which will keep him out of action for around seven weeks. Thus, City will miss the services of their top forward for the rest of the season. The Norwegian will only be back before the Club World Cup, as per the aforementioned report.

While Omar Marmoush replaced Haaland and scored the winner against Bournemouth, it is yet to be revealed if he'll be filling in for the ace striker's boots for the final stretch of the season.

