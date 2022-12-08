Manchester City, Liverpool or Real Madrid? Rio Ferdinand names club that will win race for Jude Bellingham

Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Jude Bellingham will likely join Manchester City over Liverpool and Real Madrid. The former Manchester United defender believes the midfielder would prefer a move to the Santiago Bernabeu later in his career.

Bellingham has been in top form since joining Borussia Dortmund from Birmingham City in 2020. He has also been doing well at the FIFA World Cup for England and has been linked with all top European clubs.

Speaking on Vibe with Five YouTube Channel, Ferdinand was confident that Manchester City would win the race for Bellingham this summer. He claimed the move to Real Madrid would be later in his career and said:

"'I think he will [join Manchester City], yeah. He'll say, 'listen, I've got a couple of mates there, English boys. I can go to Madrid in five years.' There's no rush. I just think he thinks: 'You know what, I'm the superstar. I'm going to win the league and the Premier League, because I'm an English-born boy. And then I'll go to Madrid and I'll do the same there in a few years'."

He added:

"The great things is, he's got the absolute choice and the pick of what he wants to do. There will be clubs queuing up, we know that."

The 19-year-old midfielder has played 112 games for Borussia Dortmund, scoring 19 goals and providing 21 assists.

Manchester City leading race for Liverpool target

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson also believes that Jude Bellingham will end up at Manchester City. He was speaking to Football Insider when he claimed that the Englishman would thrive under Pep Guardiola.

He said:

"They will be at the front of the race to sign him. If City did get him, they would be an unstoppable force next season. Bellingham is a superstar and would take them onto another level. The question is, do other clubs have more persuasive powers? It will not come down to finance for him."

He added:

"He will get a top deal wherever he goes. He will demand top dollar. A lot depends on who sells themselves better and which manager he wants to play for."

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly eyeing over €100 million for the midfielder and are ready to sell to any club willing to match their asking price.

