Manchester City loanee names Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo as his idol

Manchester City loanee Yan Coute, who's playing for Girona, has named Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo as his idol while growing up.

Coute, 21, is in his second loan stint at the La Liga side, joining last summer, having also done so in 2020, just after arriving at City from Brazilian side Coritiba. In 21 games across competitions this season, the Brazilian has registered two goals and six assists.

That includes a goal and six assists in 18 games in La Liga, where Girona only trail leaders Real Madrid on goal difference after 19 rounds of matches. In a recent question-and-answer session, the Brazilian gave the following answers (as per Madrid Xtra):

"A club that you like but didn’t play for? Real Madrid."

The next question was about his childhood idol, for which Coute took the name of Los Blancos legend Ronaldo, who's now at Al-Nassr

His responses to the next two questions - a player he has exchanged kits with and the hardest attacker he has faced - were the same: Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr.

The on-loan Manchester City man is next expected to be in action at Almeria in La Liga on Sunday (January 4), where anything but a defeat will send Girona atop the standings.

How has Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo fared against Manchester City?

Cristiano Ronaldo is a bonafide Los Blancos legend, amassing a staggering 450 goals in 438 games across competitions between 2009 and 2018.

Widely regarded as one of the best players to have graced the beautiful game, the 38-year-old is the most prolific goalscorer in history, netting over 850 goals for club and country.

Five of those goals (and two assists) came in 15 games across competitions against reigning treble winners Manchester City. The tally includes one goal in four games (all in the UEFA Champions League) for Real Madrid and four strikes in 11 games for Manchester United in the Premier League and FA Cup combined.

Ronaldo is coming off a goal-filled year, with his 54 goals being the most by any player. Forty-four of those goals came with his club side Al-Nassr, while the rest came with Portugal in their successful UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.