Manchester City looking to beat Manchester United in race to sign Barcelona star - Reports 

Manchester City are reportedly primed to beat city rivals Manchester United to the signing of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

According to a report by Mundo Deportivo, the Premier League champions are willing to include Bernardo Silva in the deal to bring De Jong over to the Etihad Stadium.

Barcelona are keen to reduce their wage bill and also raise funds through player sales and Frenkie de Jong is one of the players reportedly on the transfer list.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Frenkie De Jong on links to Man Utd... "I'm flattered."Frenkie De Jong on links to Man Utd... "I'm flattered." 🔶Frenkie De Jong on links to Man Utd... https://t.co/XdQQqIjxQ9

The Blaugrana have expressed interest in Bernardo Silva in the past and might be tempted to accept Manchester City's offer.

However, Manchester United making a superior bid might tip the scales back in their favor, owing to the Catalans' dire financial straits.

The Old Trafford outfit are yet to make their first signing of the summer despite being tipped for a significant squad overhaul.

Frenkie de Jong has spent three seasons at Barcelona since joining the club from Ajax in 2019. Big things were expected from him upon his arrival but things have not gone to plan and he could be on his way out of Camp Nou this summer.

The 25-year-old has made 138 appearances in all competitions for the Catalans, scoring 12 goals and providing 17 assists.

Manchester United's lack of UEFA Champions League football could prevent them from signing Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona

FC Barcelona v Sevilla FC - La Liga Santander

Frenkie de Jong has been strongly linked with Manchester United but the Red Devils' lack of UEFA Champions League football might hamper their chances of landing their target.

However, Erik ten Hag could play a key role in getting any potential deal over the line. The 52-year-old managed De Jong for two seasons in the Dutch capital and might be able to convince his former ward to make the move to Old Trafford.

Manchester City represents a more exciting prospect, with Pep Guardiola's side currently one of the most dominant sides on the continent.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona



barca.link/zJtj50Jyl2j Find out how each Barça player fared with their respective national teams Find out how each Barça player fared with their respective national teams barca.link/zJtj50Jyl2j

However, the intense competition for places in the squad means Frenkie de Jong might not be a guaranteed starter. In contrast, he is likely to slot straight into Manchester United's starting lineup.

Frenkie de Jong has stated his intention to remain at Barcelona but his future might lie away from Camp Nou if a suitable offer is received.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far