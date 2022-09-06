Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola names his 2022-23 UEFA Champions League favorites

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has named defending champions Real Madrid as favorites for this season's UEFA Champions League (UCL). The Spanish tactician played down City's chances of winning their first-ever UCL title.

Los Blancos won their 14th UCL title last season, defeating Liverpool 1-0 in the final. They got the better of the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and City in the knockout stages.

Guardiola was recently asked about Manchester City's chances in Europe's premier club football tournament ahead of their 2022/23 UCL opener against Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

"I get asked every year. Sport always gives you another opportunity. They say we are favorites. But for me, Real Madrid have to be favorites every year," he said (via Daily Mail).

Guardiola also praised Sevilla, who have won six Europa League titles, claiming he would love to have a European history like the La Liga side. He said:

"It depends on our performance. If it's not good then we will take punishments from the fans. I would love to have the story in Europe like Sevilla has.

"Man City is far away from what they have done in Europe. We are going to try again. Win it or not win it? F**k, I don’t know."

"If we rely on his shoulders we are not going to win" - Pep Guardiola on how Erling Haaland could help Manchester City win UCL

Manchester City have made a solid addition to their already star-studded squad in the form of Erling Haaland ahead of this season. The Norwegian has hit the ground running at the Etihad and has already scored 10 goals in six league appearances.

However, Guardiola thinks relying solely on the former Borussia Dortmund striker would hamper Manchester City's chances.

"If we rely on his shoulders we are not going to win. I understand completely everyone talks about Erling but I have more new players and I want them to settle.

"We won’t win just because of Erling, but he has a special quality and maybe he can solve the problems we have – definitely. But we have to play good as a team as well. If we don’t, we won’t win."

