Manchester City and Manchester United urged to sign Diego Costa

Both Manchester City and Manchester United have been urged to sign Diego Costa, as the striker would provide both squads with good depth off the bench. Costa terminated his contract with Atletico Madrid earlier this month, and has yet to find a new club.

Manchester City and Manchester United are currently battling it out for top spot in the Premier League, and Diego Costa would be a welcome addition to either of the two sides. Manchester City currently sit atop the Premier League, 3 points ahead of their Manchester United with a game in hand

The Spanish striker previously played in the Premier League with Chelsea and was known for his physicality and goal scoring prowess. Former footballers Jamie O'Hara and Micah Richards have had their say on where the striker should go next.

Former Manchester City defender Richards told BBC Sports earlier this week,

"Costa is 32 and I am not suggesting he is a long-term solution for Manchester City up front. Why not get him in until the end of the season? He would do more than just ruffle a few feathers and be a pain in the backside for opposition defences - he is a proven finisher who would offer Pep Guardiola's side a proper plan B."

He continued,

"When I won the title with City in 2012, we had four strikers at the top of their game - Sergio Aguero, Carlos Tevez, Edin Dzeko and Mario Balotelli. They all played a big part at different times of that campaign. Now? They still have Aguero of course, but there are huge question marks over his fitness, with Gabriel Jesus the only alternative."

Costa would be a smart acquisition for Manchester City as they have had their issues up-top this season. Gabriel Jesus has been inconsistent throughout the campaign, whilst Sergio Aguero has had his troubles with injury. If Costa does go to City, he is sure to help Pep Guardiola's side.

Jamie O'Hara believes Diego Costa should snub Manchester City for Manchester United

Either Manchester Club would benefit from Costa

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O'Hara believes that Manchester United would benefit more from the arrival of Diego Costa. Manchester United have only one out-and-out striker in Edinson Cavani, and Diego Costa would provide them with good cover for the aging Uruguayan.

He told TalkSPORT, "Martial, for me, just isn't a No 9. He’s not clinical enough, he doesn’t bring other players into the game, and he just looks miserable when he plays football. I don't understand it because it's the best place to be on the football pitch. I know someone said about Manchester City signing Diego Costa, but if Cavani can’t play every week and you have to look after his legs a bit - who I think is the most important player for Manchester United at the moment, Cavani, because he’s so good up front and he brings the whole team into the game with the way he plays - why don’t they sign Diego Costa?"

It will be interesting to see where the Spanish international chooses to go next. both Manchester City and Manchester United could use a player like Diego Costa in their team, but there has not been any rumours linking either of the two clubs with the striker.