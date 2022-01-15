Manchester City monitoring €12 million rated left-back: Reports

Manchester City could be set for another defensive signing soon.

According to several English media outlets, the Premier League champions are currently monitoring Athletico Paranaense left-back Abner Vinicius.

His talents have attracted City's attention, who've identified the player as a possible solution to their left-back woes.

Benjamin Mendy has failed to live up to his massive price tag since joining from AS Monaco in 2017, while Oleksandr Zinchenko has been nothing more than a bit-part player.

Joao Cancelo has been the only performing left-back for Manchester City this season but Pep Guardiola has often chosen to deploy him on the other flank as an inverted full-back.

Nathan Ake has also been tested in that position but the Dutchman hasn't proved to be a great fit for that role.

According to the Telegraph, the Mancunian side are currently weighing up their options and Vinicius seems to be at the front of their list.

The player has already made an impressive 90 appearances in his club career with Paranaense's senior side and contributed 13 goals (scoring three and assisting 10).

The 21-year-old won gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics as well as the Copa Sudamericana last year while also lifting the Campeonato Paranaense in 2020.

These silverware glories have strengthened the idea that he's already garnered a wealth of winning experience and could hence prove valuable to City.

Vinicius' contract with Paranaense runs until 2024 and the Rio de Janeiro outfit have set an asking price of €12 million.

AC Milan star Theo Hernandez is also rumored to be on their radar but the French international is all set to extend his contract with the Serie A giants.

Manchester City have signed many Brazilian stars

Manchester City have put their faith in Brazilian players recently, with the current squad boasting four Canaries in their ranks.

Fernandinho was the earliest signing of them all, joining from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013, before Gabriel Jesus arrived from Palmeiras in 2017.

Ederson was also signed in the same window as Jesus, his £35 million switch from Benfica making him the fourth-most expensive goalkeeper of all-time.

And last year, the Sky Blues signed an 18-year-old Kaky da Silva for €15 million from another Brazilian side, Fluminese.

Whether Vinicius will be the next Brazilian player at the Etihad remains to be seen.

