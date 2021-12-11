Manchester City monitoring progress of Arsenal star - Reports 

According to ESPN, Manchester City are keenly monitoring Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares' progress in the Premier League. Although Joao Cancelo has been in top form this season, Manchester City might look to add more competition in the left-back position.

Tavares joined Arsenal this summer from Benfica for £8 million. Since joining, he has put in some impressive performances, even restricting Kieran Tierney to the bench.

Tavares has made 14 appearances for Arsenal this season in all competitions. His marauding runs on the left-wing have often caused trouble for the opposition. He also assisted Bukayo Saka's goal in Arsenal's recent 2-0 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Manchester City, though, have an excellent left-back themselves in Joao Cancelo. The Portuguese has made 22 appearances for City this season, scoring two goals and assisting six times. In Pep Guardiola's system, Cancelo often drifts into midfield and assists in City's build-up to attack.

Without Cancelo, though, Manchester City are short of options in the left-back position. The only proper replacement for Cancelo will be Oleksandr Zinchenko. Hence Guardiola could be looking to add reinforcements to his squad and, reportedly, Tavares is one of the players on their list.

Manchester City looking to retain their top spot this weekend

Manchester City will take on Wolves at the Etihad this weekend while Arsenal take will host Southampton.

Manchester City come into this fixture on the back of a 3-1 victory over Watford last weekend. However, they endured a disappointing 2-1 loss against RB Leipzig in the Champions League this week, with Kyle Walker getting sent off. Even after the loss, City finished on top of their group.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have lost three of their last four games in the Premier League. They faced back-to-back defeats against Manchester United and Everton before facing Southampton today.

Manchester City have a one-point lead over Liverpool at the top of the table. Meanwhile, Arsenal are four points off fourth position in seventh place. Both teams will look to improve their positions this weekend in relatively easier fixtures.

