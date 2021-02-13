Manchester City News Roundup: Angelino set for a permanent move to Leipzig, trio set to be back for Tottenham clash, and more - 12th February 2021

Manchester City will hope to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table when they face Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

On that note, let’s take a look at the latest news featuring Manchester City from 12th February 2021:

Leipzig to sign Angelino in the summer on a permanent deal

RB Leipzig can now sign on-loan Manchester City wing-back Angelino in the summer after he has surpassed the number of games required to trigger the clause.

Angelino has had an impressive loan stint at Leipzig and has put in some good attacking displays for the East Germans, who have emerged as title contenders this season.

As per The Athletic’s Sam Lee, Leipzig can sign Angelino for a fee of £16 million in the summer. Angelino had to make 12 appearances in any competition, including five appearances from January or the second half of the season.

There was a buy-back clause in the deal as well, so Manchester City can re-sign him for a fee of £35 million if they want to.

Guardiola delivers positive injury updates

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that Ruben Dias and Rodri should be back to face Tottenham on Saturday. The duo missed the clash against Swansea City during mid-week, a game that City won 3-1.

Another player who could be in contention to get some minutes is Sergio Aguero. The Argentine has not featured for Manchester City since early December when he came off the bench to face Chelsea and will be itching to get back on the pitch.

“Rodri trained quite good today and I think he will be available tomorrow,” Guardiola told the club’s official website.

“Ruben came back to training today and Sergio made his second training session with us.”

“Except Fernandinho, Nathan and Kevin, I think the rest of the first-team squad are available,” he added.

City have not missed Aguero so far, but he could play a key role in the coming months as Manchester City chase an unprecedented quadruple under Guardiola.

Signing a striker in the summer is Manchester City’s priority; Haaland linked

Signing a striker will be the priority for Manchester City this summer as per 90min (via SI). Aguero’s poor injury record in the last year or so, coupled with Gabriel Jesus’ inconsistent form, has forced Guardiola into playing the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden in the false nine role.

City have been linked with Erling Haaland, a player who has attracted several top European sides with his mature performances despite his age.

Aguero’s contract will come to an end next summer, so that is another reason for the club to plan ahead and sign a proven goal-scorer come July.