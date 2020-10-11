Manchester City News Roundup: City chief reveals why Barcelona's bid for Eric Garcia was rejected, Cityzens lead the race to sign a €100m striker, and more - 11th October 2020

Manchester City are yet to hit their stride in the 2020-21 Premier League, winning just one of three games.

The Cityzens have, however, made three shrewd acquisitions in the transfer market this summer as Pep Guardiola aims to reclaim the league title. On that note, here is the latest from the Etihad on 11th October 2020.

Manchester City chief reveals why Barcelona's bid for Eric Garcia was rejected

Manchester City rejected a bid from Barcelona for teenage defender Eric Garcia on deadline day although the 19-year-old has just 12 months left in his contract. Garcia, now a full Spain international, has refused to sign a new contract with City and wants to leave for his boyhood club Barcelona.

City’s football operations officer Omar Berrada revealed that the club decided to keep the youngster as they received a low bid for the player from the Spanish giants. Speaking to Manchester Evening News, Berrada said:

"Eric has developed into an important player for us and has played some important games, especially in the last few months – semi-finals of the FA Cup, quarter-finals of the Champions League. He's become a top young centre- back whom Pep trusts, and we feel that keeping him this season was worth more than what we were offered for him. We believe that he can add depth to the squad and that he can be important in important games."

"I can't comment on other clubs’ decisions and businesses. We had a conversation with Barcelona about Eric Garcia. We were very clear from the outset of what we felt his valuation was, and they weren't able or willing to meet it, so our decision was to keep him. We think he will be important for us this season," continued Berrada.

Manchester City may line up Mauricio Pochettino to replace Pep Guardiola

Crvena Zvezda vs Tottenham Hotspur: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Manchester City might be lining up former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino as a replacement for Pep Guardiola if the Spanish tactician decides against signing a new contract with the club (according to a report in Bitter and Blue).

Pochettino, who has been without a job since leaving the London side last year, has been linked with Manchester United as well.

Manchester City are front runners to sign Erling Braut Haaland

Manchester City are front runners to sign Erling Braut Haaland from Borussia Dortmund next season, according to Sportsmole. The Premier League giants will, however, face competition from Juventus and Real Madrid for the services of the young striker.

Haaland has a release clause in his contract at the Westfalenstadion, which means that a bid of €100m (£90.67m) will compel the German giants to sell their number 9.

Manchester City are looking to replace Sergio Aguero, whose contract expires in 12 months, and Haaland is seen as an ideal long-term successor of the Argentine.