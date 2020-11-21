Manchester City News Roundup: City were close to signing £93.75m ex-Man Utd player in the summer, Richards expects Man City talisman to sign a new deal - 21st November 2020 

Manchester City make the trip to London to take on Tottenham Hotspur in a key game in the 2020-21 edition of the Premier League. The Cityzens are lingering in tenth spot at the moment, albeit with a game in hand.

On that note, here is the latest from the Etihad on the 21st of November, 2020.

Manchester City were close to signing Romelu Lukaku in the summer transfer window

Romelu Lukaku

Manchester City looked to sign former Manchester United and Everton striker Romelu Lukaku in the summer transfer window, according to a report in Sports Illustrated.

The Belgian striker has been impressive since making his move to the Serie A with Inter Milan. The report went on add that the Italian giants wanted a £93.75 million fee for the striker, which apparently put off City.

Romelu Lukaku has scored more international goals than Samuel Eto'o, Wayne Rooney and Thierry Henry.



He's still only 27!

Lukaku has a great relationship on the pitch with Manchester City talisman and his Belgian teammate Kevin de Bruyne.

The Cityzens have struggled to score goals this season in the absence of Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus; City have scored just nine goals from seven games in the Premier League this season.

Micah Richards expects Sergio Aguero to sign a new contract at Manchester City

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards expects striker Sergio Aguero to sign a new Manchester City contract after Pep Guardiola did likewise. Guardiola recently signed a new contract with the club that will keep him at Manchester till 2023.

"His intention has always been to finish his career back in Argentina, but I expect now that Pep Guardiola has signed a contract extension, Sergio will also do the same. Whether it is for 12 months or two years, it is a piece of business I hope City conclude (soon). City will sign another striker in the future, and hopes are high for Gabriel Jesus and Ferran Torres, but there is nobody like Sergio," said Micah Richards.

The former Manchester City player continued in this regard:

"There will never be another one like him at Manchester City, and there haven’t been many better in the Premier League (than him). I often wonder whether we realise what a player we have watched for the last ten seasons. Aguero has had as big an impact on English football as Thierry Henry. He might not be as easy on the eye as Henry in terms of style, but he is a better finisher than the Arsenal legend."

Micah Richards concluded by saying:

"It makes me think the fact he is a quiet man has stopped him being recognised as one of the greats of the modern era, a striker who Manchester City will never be able to truly replace."

Meanwhile, Sergio Aguero has been named on the bench in Manchester City's Premier League game at Tottenham Hotspur.