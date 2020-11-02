Manchester City News Roundup: City have 'concrete interest' in 2-time Champions League winner, 2 key-players could be back for Liverpool - 2nd November 2020

Manchester City bounced back in the Premier League with a hard earned win against Sheffield United. The Cityzens will face Olympiakos in the Champions League group stages on Tuesday.

Here is the latest from the Etihad on 2nd November 2020.

Manchester City have 'concrete interest' in David Alaba

Manchester City are one of three clubs interested in Bayern Munich defender David Alaba. The Austrian has also attracted interest from PSG and Juventus, according to German outlet BILD.

However, Alaba prefers a move to Real Madrid and Barcelona. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola managed the player during his time in Germany, and is a huge admirer of his talents.

Back in 2016, Guardiola said:

"David Alaba is our God, he has already played in almost every position. He's an unbelievable talent. He can play anywhere. He's quick, is good in the build-up and is always 100 per cent focused. Without doubt he can be one of the best centre-backs in the world. He's a huge gift for Bayern."

Alaba also acknowledged the contributions of Pep Guardiola to his maturity as a defender.

"I'm still benefitting a lot from Pep's time here, there's a lot that's stayed with me, I try to play at centre-back in a way that I can make use of my strengths, like my speed and passing ability," he said.

Alaba is out of contract at the end of the current Bundesliga season. The defender rejected an extension with Bayern, and will be free to negotiate with other clubs from January.

Sergio Agüero and Gabriel Jesus could be fit for Liverpool

Manchester City strikers Sergio Agüero and Gabriel Jesus could be back for the heavyweight clash against Liverpool on the weekend. The Brazilian, who is yet to play this season, could be in contention for the Champions League clash against Olympiakos too, confirmed Guardiola.

"We’ll see the last training [before the match]. He did one with the team yesterday [Sunday]. We are happy he’s back but we’ve been happy with Ferran so we have an alternative," he said.

Sergio Aguero, who returned from a long-term injury, got injured again in the fixture against West Ham. Guardiola feared his star striker would be out for over a month, but he could be ready for Manchester City's game against Liverpool.

"We don’t want to make a step back again [by rushing him] but he’s getting better. It’s not so [bad] as we believed when he felt something in the last game, against West Ham. He’s getting better – I don’t know about Liverpool. After the international break for sure he’ll be ready," Guardiola said.