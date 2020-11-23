Manchester City News Roundup: City hold formal talks with Lionel Messi, Gary Neville explains why Cityzens have been struggling -23rd November 2020

Manchester City lost in disappointing fashion in the Premier League to Tottenham on Saturday. The Cityzens will take on Olympiacos next in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Here is the latest from the Etihad on 23rd November 2020.

Manchester City to hold 'formal talks' with Lionel Messi in January

Manchester City will hold formal talks with Barcelona captain Lionel Messi in the January transfer window, according to Simon Mullock of the Mirror. Messi will have less than 6 months left on his contract with the Blaugrana in January, allowing him to talk to other clubs.

Lionel Messi

Manchester City have been touted as the favourites to sign the 33-year-old since the summer window. With Pep Guardiola extending his contract at the club, the odds of the Argentine playing in the Premier League have definitely increased.

Gary Neville explains why Manchester City have been struggling this season

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville explained why Manchester City have been struggling so far this season in the Premier League. Talking after the team's loss to Tottenham, Neville highlighted how the side is overly reliant on Kevin de Bruyne. The Cityzens have scored just 9 goals in the Premier League so far this season.

Advertisement

Neville speaking to Sky Sports said:

"The biggest thing for me is in transition. They are not as quick at getting the ball back. Teams are more comfortable playing a pass through them and taking a risk. City used to be all over you like a rash when losing the ball or would just sustain attacks – but it’s less than it was before."

"Ederson doesn’t look as comfortable in goal, he’s making mistakes he wouldn’t have made a couple of seasons ago. There seems to be too much of a reliance on Kevin De Bruyne. Something is not quite right. Pep seems to be searching for the right combinations," noted Neville.

" A couple of seasons ago you could reel off the team: Sane, Sterling, Aguero, De Bruyne, Silva, Fernandinho, Kompany – you could tell what was going to happen each game. I don’t get the feeling anymore that the fluidity and continuity is quite there," concluded Neville.