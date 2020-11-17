Manchester City News Roundup: City preparing a £70m offer for a Manchester United target, La Liga president aims a dig at City, and more - 17th October 2020

Manchester City will visit Tottenham Hotspurm when the Premier League returns on 21st November 2020. The Cityzens are lingering in a lowly tenth place in the league table at the moment, albeit with a game in hand.

On that note, here is the latest from the Etihad on the 17th October, 2020.

Manchester City preparing a £70 million offer for Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish of England

Manchester City are preparing a £70 million offer for England international Jack Grealish. The Aston Villa captain has been brilliant this season for his boyhood club and also for his national team.

The Red Devils were interested in signing the midfielder in the summer but decided against it due to his steep asking price. However, the Daily Star suggests that City have joined the race and could make an offer for the player next summer.

Grealish has scored five goals and provided six assists in all competitions this season. At just 25, he has the potential to become a great Premier League player.

La Liga president Javier Tebas takes a dig at Manchester City

Lionel Messi seems intent on leaving Barcelona at the end of his current contract with the club, which ends in 2021. Understandably La Liga president Javier Tebas is not happy about the prospect of Messi leaving Spain, given the player's star power.

Speaking about the prospect of Messi leaving Barcelona, Tebas aimed a dig at Manchester City, the only club strongly linked with a move for the 33-year-old. As quoted by SPORT in this regard, Tebas said this about Manchester City:

"The only club that is being rumoured to sign Messi is Man City. It’s as if they have not been affected by the pandemic. I’m concerned that they may sign Messi without complying with UEFA’s financial regulations. I’m not the only one who thinks this. Ask Klopp or Mourinho; they feel the same way about City. The coronavirus hasn’t affected them because they are financed in many different ways."

Richard Keys blasts Roy Keane for his Kyle Walker comments

After Kevin de Bruyne and Gareth Southgate, Richard Keys is the latest person to criticise Roy Keane for his comments on Kyle Walker. The former Manchester United midfielder called Walker an 'idiot' for his part in a penalty that gave Liverpool the lead against City.

"We were always very much aware that if we were going to criticise then it had to be done constructively. Andy Gray did that better than anyone else - and he's still doing it. Teams and their managers back then were so sensitive," said Keys.

Keys further said in this regard:

"I can only imagine what would've happened if we'd ever called Gary Neville a 'car crash' and an 'idiot'. And there were plenty of opportunities! You can see where this is going can't you? What a disgrace Roy! That was cheap, even by your standards."