Manchester City News Roundup: City preparing an offer of £36m for a Bundesliga midfielder, Guardiola names his first-choice defensive pair - 1st November 2020

Manchester City picked up all three points in their 2020-21 Premier League game against Sheffield United. The Cityzens found some form after a topsy-turvy start to their campaign.

On that note, here is the latest from the Etihad on the 1st of November. 2020.

Manchester City want to sign Denis Zakaria

Manchester City want to sign Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria, according to BILD journalist Christian Falk. The report suggests that a £36.1 million bid could be enough to prise away the defensive midfielder.

True: @ManCity is preparing an offer of around 40 million euros in summer for Denis Zakaria @borussia @BILD_Sport pic.twitter.com/PxvA2zH7ls — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) October 30, 2020

The 23-year-old has already been capped 28 times by Switzerland and has been compared with Manchester City legend Yaya Toure. The Cityzens lost David Silva last season but decided against making a midfield signing.

Pep Guardiola may not return to Barcelona

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that he has no plans of a return to Barcelona despite speculation about his future. The Manchester City manager has under a year left in his contract at the Etihad Stadium.

"My period as Barcelona manager is over. I think once in a lifetime, you have to do things. There are incredible people who can be in-charge there now, for example Ronald Koeman. It’s over. I will come back to my city to see my club, to watch a game. It’s done," said Guardiola.

Pep Guardiola names his first-choice defensive partnership

Ruben Dias of Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has said that Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte is his go-to partnership at the heart of the Manchester City defence. Guardiola has had to tinker with his defence since the departure of Vincent Kompany.

The former Barcelona manager has used the likes of Kyle Walker, Fernandinho and youngster Eric Garcia in the heart of the Manchester City defence. The City manager signed Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake in the summer transfer window to bolster his defensive ranks.

"They both played really well as well. These guys give us consistency. We struggled a lot last season without two central defenders. Of course, we will need everyone because of the amount of games. It's impossible to play both every game," said Guardiola..

The City manager also praised the contributions of Walker, who scored against his boyhood club Sheffield United.

"Not just for the goal. The goal helped us a lot but his concentration, he understands what to do defensively. His physicality. He's played almost all the minutes. I'm so happy he scored against a team he loves a lot. I remember when Sheffield United played in the playoffs and he was in the dressing room saying: 'Come on Sheffield, come on Sheffield.' He loves this club, but the goal was so important for us," concluded Guardiola.