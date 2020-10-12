Manchester City News Roundup: City to sign experienced Argentine defender in January, City player calls Man Utd 'average', and more - 12th October 2020

Manchester City are yet to get off the blocks in the Premier League this season, winning just one of three games. Pep Guardiola, who has just 12 months left on his Manchester City contract, will be looking to get back to winning ways as they aim to reclaim the Premier League crown.

Here is the latest from the Etihad on 12th October 2020

Manchester City to sign Argentine defender in January

Manchester City will attempt to sign Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico again in January after failing to complete a deal for the defender in the summer. The Amsterdam side will part with the left-back if they receive a bid around £20 million, according to Sports Illustrated.

Nicolas Tagliafico of Ajax

Pep Guardiola appears to be frustrated with Benjamin Mendy's patchy form, and Oleksandr Zinchenko has been out of favour for a long time. The Manchester City manager used João Cancelo on the left last season, but will be looking to recruit a natural left-back in January.

Manchester City loanee Angelino believes Manchester United can be 'average'

Manchester City loanee Angelino, who is on loan at RB Leipzig is confident of his team's chances in the Champions League. The semi-finalists from last season have been drawn with PSG, Manchester United and İstanbul Başakşehir.

'Sometimes Man Utd are world-class, others they're average' - RB Leipzig loanee Angelino confident against Red Devils https://t.co/roFkO2M5Kc pic.twitter.com/DNrHVSTbGD — Goal Africa (@GoalAfrica) October 12, 2020

"I don’t know that much about Basaksehir. We know Paris from the semi-finals in the tournament in Lisbon. What I’ve seen from Manchester United so far: sometimes they’re world-class, sometimes they’re average. We don’t have to hide," Angelino said.

Advertisement

Former Manchester City man Robinho joins Santos on a £52 per week contract

Brazil international Robinho has joined boyhood club Santos on a £52 per week contract, his fourth spell at the club. Robinho helped Turkish side İstanbul Başakşehir to the title last season.

Former Real Madrid forward Robinho has signed a five-month contract with Santos.



He will earn $271 a month which is just above Brazil’s minimum wage. pic.twitter.com/Xrv8nMEHRQ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 12, 2020

Now 36, Robinho has joined Santos on minimum wage of R$1500 Brazilian real - the equivalent of £208 per month, or £52 per week. The former AC Milan man believes he should have never left the club back in 2005 to join Real Madrid.

"It has always been my home here. My goal is to help on and off the field, and make Santos return to the highest place, which is where I should never have left. Wonderful feeling of being able to return to the club that designed me for football. This is where I grew up. I always dreamed of being a player and Santos made it all possible," Robinho said.