Manchester City News Roundup: City want £98m-rated Serie A striker, Micah Richards reveals conversation with John Stones - 30th November 2020

Manchester City earned a comprehensive victory against Burnley on Saturday. The Cityzens will take on Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Here is the latest from the Etihad on 30th November 2020.

Manchester City want to sign £98m-rated striker Lautaro Martinez

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is keen on signing Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez. The Argentine was subject of interest from Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

Lautaro Martinez of FC Internazionale

The striker has a £98 million release clause in his contract with the Italian giants. Manchester City have struggled to score goals this season in the absence of Sergio Aguero.

The Cityzens will be looking to replace the 32-year-old long-term and Martinez could be the answer. Aguero has been struggling with a knee-issue as he aims to make his return to the squad.

"With Sergio, it depends on how he wakes up. He made good training sessions but then had some niggles in his knee. It is day-by-day and yesterday I decided not to select him because he needs training and this morning he woke up with a little problem in his knee and he could not train," Pep Guardiola said.

Micah Richards reveals a conversation with John Stones

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards revealed a candid conversation with defender John Stones. The English center-back seemed destined to leave the Etihad after falling down the pecking order under Pep Guardiola.

However, the former Bayern Munich manager has given game time to Stones recently in the Champions League. The center-back also started the 5-0 win against Burnley.

"It has been difficult for him. I actually spoke to him and he was really open and honest about his season. He said he was going to work hard and that is what he did today, he really did. He started the game with intent and won his first header, which just gives you that confidence. He can also do this part of the game: spraying the ball wide. Today, he was spot on," Richards said.

"He has got the ability in abundance to play the ball into feet and he did really well to hold it up. He did this all afternoon and he fully deserves that, because when you’re not playing your best you want to take that chance when you get it, and he did that today," he added.