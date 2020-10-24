Manchester City News Roundup: Cityzens interested in a Wolves winger, City hijack deal for a wonderkid linked with Man Utd, and more - 24th October 2020

Despite making a slew of expensive summer acquisitions, Manchester City have struggled to get going in the Premier League this season.

They lost 2-5 at home to Leicester City and were then held to a 1-1 draw at newly-promoted Leeds United before dropping more points in a 1-1 draw at West Ham United.

On that note, here is the latest from the Etihad on 24th October, 2020.

Manchester City are 'close' to signing Filip Stevanovic from Partizan Belgrade

Manchester City are reportedly close to completing the signing of Filip Stevanovic from Partizan Belgrade for a fee close to £6 million, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Filip Stevanovic was also linked with a move to Manchester United during the recently-closed transfer window, but the club instead signed Amad Traore and Facundo Pellistri.

Stevanovic, who is only 18 years old, has already made 53 appearances for the first team at Partizan Belgrade after making his professional debut at the age of 16.

Manchester City are expected to complete a deal for the precocious teenager in January. However, considering the competition for places in wide areas at the Etihad, the youngster could be sent out on loan before he manages to stake a claim in the first team at City.

Manchester City are interested in signing Adama Traore

Adama Traore

Manchester City are also interested in signing Wolves winger Adama Traore, according to Spanish publication Sport. The recently-capped Spain international has signed a new contract with the London-based Premier League side.

The report says that a fee in the region of £100 million may be required to tempt Wolves to sell their prized asset. However, the Cityzens are already well-stocked in wide areas as they have the likes of Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling and new signing Ferran Torres.

Virgil van Dijk's absence for Liverpool could give Manchester City a boost

Former Liverpool midfielder Joe Cole and ex-Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott believe that Virgil van Dijk's injury could give the City dressing room a boost ahead of the Cityzen's Premier League game against West Ham United.

However, as it turned out, that was not the case as Manchester City fell behind in the first half before being forced for a share of the spoils by West Ham£.

Joe Cole said (via the Daily Mail) in this regard:

"When you play against teams that normally give you a tonking, it does normally resonate against you. From Man City's perspective, I know it's off the wall but seeing Liverpool lose Van Dijk, it has given them a lift. Pep will say 'listen get your act together, let's get back to what we were a year ago' and they've been installed as favourites for the title."

Joleon Lescott seemed to concur with Cole's opinion when he said:

"I think it gives everyone a lift, even as much as we don't want to see players get injured. Without Van Dijk, you believe you can beat Liverpool, and that's (probably true) for every team. So the fact is that Liverpool could potentially drop more points, and others will feel that they may win this title."