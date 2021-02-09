Manchester City News Roundup: Club to alter their approach to sign Messi, Aguero back in training, and more - 9th February 2021

Manchester City will face Swansea City in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday and will be hoping to avoid an upset. Let’s take a look at the latest news featuring Manchester City from 9th February 2021.

Manchester City to change their approach to sign Messi

Lionel Messi has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City as the Argentine will be out of contract this summer. Manchester City, along with PSG, have been linked with moves for Messi, but the English club are currently the front runners to sign him because of Pep Guardiola.

Now, as per ESPN, Manchester City are going to wait until March or April to understand the situation in Barcelona following the presidential election. Messi made it clear last summer that he wanted to leave the club, but the presidential election could decide whether the player's future lies.

Sergio Aguero back in full training

Sergio Aguero is back in full training for Manchester City after undergoing rehabilitation for COVID-19. Aguero’s return will be a big boost for Manchester City, who will look to progress in the FA Cup and the Champions League in the coming weeks.

Pep Guardiola's side will also be looking to strengthen their position at the top of the Premier League table, having gone five points clear of rivals Manchester United on Sunday.

Aguero has had a start-stop season, featuring just five times in the Premier League so far. He is yet to score in the league and will hope to get a chance to open his account soon.

Advertisement

Pep Guardiola on Sergio Aguero: "Yesterday he trained minutes with the group and after trained alone. Day by day he is feeling better."



[via @spbajko] — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) February 9, 2021

Guardiola opens up about City playing without a forward

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has explained the extra work his attackers have had to put in this season when they have played without a natural striker.

While Sergio Aguero was out of the team because of injuries and a layoff due to COVID-19, Gabriel Jesus hasn’t played every game for City to ensure he is in peak condition when he plays.

City have relied on the likes of Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden to fill in, and they have repaid their manager's faith. Guardiola explained that the attacking players have shown more work-rate and willingness to get into goal-scoring positions in recent games.

“When we don’t play with a typical centre-forward, the people have to move a little bit more,” said Guardiola. "But we have to arrive in the box. Against Liverpool, four or five people were always in the box."

Advertisement

“But every game is different. I like to see players move in this position and I have players who can do it,” Guardiola added.