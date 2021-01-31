Manchester City News Roundup: Club rule out move for Bayern star, latest on Garcia, and more - 30th December 2021

Manchester City retained their place at the top of the table with a narrow win against Sheffield United on Saturday. Let’s now take a look at the latest news featuring Manchester City from 30th January 2021.

Manchester City will not make an approach for David Alaba

Manchester City have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich’s David Alaba, but reports indicate the Citizens will not sign the Austrian. Manchester Evening News claim that Pep Guardiola is not interested in having Alaba in the Manchester City squad.

Guardiola currently has several options to choose from for the center-back positions, having signed Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake in the summer.

Dias and John Stones have forged a solid partnership at the back together, so the club are not in dire need of a quality center-back. Guardiola’s side currently have the best defensive record in the Premier League.

Transfer expert says Eric Garcia’s future is already decided

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Barcelona is the clear destination for Eric Garcia, whose contract with Manchester City comes to an end in the summer.

Garcia has been linked with a move to PSG, but Barcelona are clear favorites as the defender prefers a move to the Blaugrana, where he spent most of his youth career at.

Ronald Koeman’s side are currently in a state of financial turmoil and are not expected to sign any players before the end of the transfer window.

Endlessly going on about huge signings when the reality says it’s hard enough completing a deal for €230,000z Barcelona's problema underlined by battles over García. https://t.co/d5z0nJAOZR — Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) January 30, 2021

Guardiola says points table means nothing in the Premier League at this stage

Manchester City overcame Sheffield United in the Premier League to stay at the top of the table, and Pep Guardiola was under no illusions of the challenge they faced against the Blades.

The Citizens overcame a sturdy Sheffield United side, and Guardiola lauded his side as they dug deep and picked up the three points to ensure they maintained their lead at the top of the table:

"You see Sheffield United are bottom of the table and realise how tough is the Premier League. We always struggle to beat them every season."

"It was an incredible performance. We played incredibly well in many areas. We conceded few chances. We didn't create much but enough to win the game."