Manchester City News Roundup: Club willing to pay €50m release clause for Serie A midfielder, Berbatov feels neither Liverpool nor Man City may win the title - 11th November 2020

Manchester City came from behind to earn a draw against defending champions, Liverpool in the Premier League earlier this week. The Cityzens face a grueling run when they return from the international break, which will see them play at least two games per week for the next 11 weeks.

Here is the latest from Etihad on 11th November 2020

Manchester City willing to pay €50m release clause for Serie A midfielder

Manchester City have registered their interest in AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer, as per SportWitness. The report suggests that manager Pep Guardiola has already spoken to the midfielder's entourage in the last transfer window.

Bennacer has a €50 million release clause that becomes active next summer for clubs outside Italy. The report claims Manchester City and PSG are among the big clubs willing to pay the clause and sign the 22-year-old.

The defensive midfielder was scouted by Arsenal and made his senior team debut for the Premier League side before being sold to Empoli in 2017. Currently a mainstay in the Milan midfield, he is poised to make a return to England.

Dimitar Berbatov feels neither Liverpool nor Man City may win the title

Former Manchester United and Tottenham striker Dimitar Berbatov feels there may be a surprise winner of the Premier League this season. Leicester City and Tottenham have started the season strongly, as have defending champions Liverpool.

"This season's title race is going to be unpredictable. Look at where Manchester City are, there's a good chance that something unexpected will happen this season. Leicester are top and there could be another against-all-odds story brewing here. I'm sure a lot of people would like to see a story like that again."

"The big thing, though, is that with so many games, teams will need to know how to spread their resources throughout the season and get their priorities straight. The one that keeps their team freshest throughout the season will be the winner. Hopefully, Leicester will keep up with the tempo and so will Southampton who are doing really well and going under the radar with the same record as Spurs and Liverpool."

"There's a long way to go and we've already seen plenty of ups and downs. Aston Villa were first then suffered two defeats before bouncing back with a brilliant win at Arsenal. Everton were flying in first and then lost three in a row. If you want to stay top, you need consistency."