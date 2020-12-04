Manchester City News Roundup: European giants to rival Cityzens for Lionel Messi, City captain wants to win the Champions League - 3rd November 2020  

Manchester City secured a draw on Tuesday against Porto that assured them of top place in their 2020-21 Champions League group. The Cityzens now welcome Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday.

On that note, here is the latest from the Etihad on the 3rd of November, 2020.

PSG to rival Manchester City for the signature of Lionel Messi

French champions PSG are set to rival Manchester City for the signature of Barcelona captain Lionel Messi, according to Eurosport.

Messi has under 12 months left in his contract with the Blaugrana, and he is allowed to negotiate with other clubs from January.

PSG or Manchester City?



Messi wanted to leave Barcelona in the summer but was convinced against doing so by manager Ronald Koeman and the club's officials.

Ex-Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola's Manchester City appeared to be in pole position to sign the 33-year-old, but the move didn't happen.

PSG talisman Neymar reiterated his desire of playing with Messi after his club's win at Manchester United, saying in this regard:

"What I want most of all is to play with Messi again, to be able to enjoy him once again on the pitch. He can play in my place. I have no problem with that! But I want to play with him next year, for sure. We have to do it next season."

Argentine Leandro Paredes, who plays in midfield for PSG, also urged the club to sign Messi, the Barcelona number 10, opining:

"Messi at PSG? I hope so. We all want him to come, but it will be his decision. We have an incredible squad, good players, good people; we take advantage of that. As I have said, I hope Leo will make the best decision for him, but we will welcome him with open arms."

Fernandinho wants to win Champions League with Manchester City

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho dreams of winning the Champions League with the Cityzens. The Premier League side have already secured their place in the last-16 of the competition this season.

The Manchester City midfielder said in this regard:

"I think it’s important to have dreams in life. We live every day with dreams and things we want to achieve. We go to bed with those dreams and goals in our head. It’s important to keep dreaming. Obviously, for me, it would be really good to win the Champions League."

The Manchester City player continued in this regard:

"This is a competition we all want to win. But we are still really far. We haven’t finished the group stages, and there is still the knockout rounds. It’s important to go day by day."